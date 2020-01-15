Gleichen RCMP officers acquitted of misconduct in fatal shooting at humans

According to the Alberta police watchdog, RCMP officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a man with a homemade shotgun during a traffic interruption in 2017 did not commit a criminal offense.

The two Gleichen RCMP officers have been acquitted of misconduct following a two-year investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old man from Morley, Alta. who was shot during an interaction with the officers on October 19, 2017. ASIRT spoke with relevant civil and police witnesses, shipping documents and other evidence to determine if the officer who shot the man had reasonable grounds for doing so.

During the patrol, the officers had seen a Ford Explorer parked to the north in the southern lane of Haskayne Avenue, a main road in Gleichen, according to ASIRT. There was a house next to the car that was known to be connected to the local drug trade, so when the car hadn’t been driving for some time, officers got worried about the man in the driver’s seat who seemed unaware or moved.

The two officers approached the vehicle, one on the driver’s side and the other on the passenger’s side. As they knocked on the windows to get the man’s attention, they saw a firearm between the man’s legs, ASIRT said in the release.

The man woke up when an officer tried to break the window with his flashlight because the door was locked. The man reached for the gun despite the officers shouting verbal orders to show his hands. He grabbed the firearm and the officer on the driver’s side shot him.

“(It) created a situation that reasonably led to fear of death or serious bodily injury on the part of the officers,” ASIRT said.

EMS staff on stage determined that the man had died. A toxicological report showed that he had alcohol, methamphetamine, amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis in his system at the time of his death.

The home-made single-shot 12-gauge shotgun was analyzed and found to have all the necessary components of a shotgun but was unusable due to wear or construction. Several witnesses confirmed that the man had the gun with him and, according to ASIRT, had spoken about a “shootout” with the police.

The man had a previous criminal history before the incident, but the officers did not know it at the time.

