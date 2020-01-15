Long known as the city’s Champs Elysees, Beirut’s Hamra Street and the surrounding neighborhood have been able to survive the Lebanese tumult over the years, anchored by universities, coffee shops, luxury apartments, banks, fashionable shops and libraries. On Tuesday evening, Hamra Street was a chaos of screaming protesters, riot police, broken windows, ambulance sirens and tear gas.

Since last October, hundreds of thousands of protesters have been flowing through the streets of Beirut, Tripoli, Sidon, Bekaa and Khaldeh in an uprising that has brought the corrupt, incompetent and Hizbullah government of Lebanon to its knees. During Tuesday’s rampage, 59 people were arrested and the Red Cross reports at least 37 seriously injured.

In Iran, the demonstrators have been more disciplined, but their cause is the same. They want the overthrow of a corrupt, incompetent regime, the overthrow of the entire political system, or at least the overthrow of the regime’s theocratic dictator, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and all his accomplices and acolytes.

Since last Saturday, when the government of Hassan Rouhani had to admit that its officials had lied, and that it was the Islamic Revolutionary Guard who shot down flight 752 of the Ukrainian airline, killing all 176 passengers, an uprising that began in November started again with mass protests in Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Kermanshah, Hamedan and other centers.

In Iraq, where an unprecedented wave of street demonstrations, strikes, marches and occupation broke out last October – at least 500 demonstrators slaughtered and 19,000 injured – the scene was pretty much the same. Long before US President Donald Trump ordered the firing of a Hellfire rocket from a Reaper drone circling Baghdad airport to eliminate Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s notorious terrorist chief, the pro-democracy uprising had Iraq in its midst worst crisis immersed since the US led overthrow of Saddam Hussein 17 years ago.

A photo of the Iranian presidency shows the president of the Islamic republic of Hassan Rouhani chairing a cabinet meeting on January 15, 2020 in Tehran.

– /

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP via Getty

Meanwhile, Khashist satrap Bashar Assad and the Russian Air Force in Syria continued this week to continue their immolation of the villages and towns of Idlib. Idlib is the last government of Syria outside the regime’s control and the conquest is the bloody denouement of what started as a pro-democracy uprising in 2011. At least 300,000 Syrians have become homeless in recent weeks. The Syrian death toll now exceeds half a million people.

It is against this background that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s complaining call for “de-escalation” in the hollow region. Trudeau deserves praise for refusing to blame Trump for taking down Flight 752, which killed 57 Canadians, though due to his ambiguities and trivialities – “If there were no escalations in the region recently, those Canadians would now be home with their families ”- he comes dangerously close.

It is the “recent escalation” that gives Trudeau’s miserable unfamiliarity with the Middle East over the past decade, a bloody “escalation” that did not begin with Trump. It is an ‘escalation’ that has led to the biggest refugee crisis since the Second World War and the bloodiest revolutions since the implosion of the Ottoman Empire after the First World War.

A revolution is going on. It has been going on for years and is already starting. It unites Lebanese, Syrians, Iranians and Iraqis.

It is perhaps understandable that some of the candidates in the current Democratic Ticket competition for the November presidential election suggest such a bizarre scenario, in which Trump is revealed as the villain of the latest drama. And certainly no Canadian politician risks losing his status by saying something merciless about the impetuous, evil and vulgar American president.

But it should tell you something about the low standard of the Canadian “debate” after the execution of Soleimani and the subsequent rocket fire pandemic of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards that Mike McCain, the president of the Maple Leaf Foods conglomerate, which is by the way an important Canada’s business opponent is Magnitsky imposing sanctions against China’s worst human rights violators. The only thing McCain had to do to win such a favor was the publication of a Trump bashing widescreen that was objectively indistinguishable from the position of Iran’s sloppy Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

There is a clear trend going through all these tumors, from Hamra Street in Beirut to the widespread aversion among marching Iranians this week to the dismantling and dismantling of Syria to the murder of beloved Iraqi journalist Ahmad Abdelsamad and his cameraman, Safaa Ghali, ended Friday in Basra.

A revolution is going on. It has been going on for years and is already starting. It unites Lebanese, Syrians, Iranians and Iraqis. The goal is to crumble a bloody Khomeinist despotism that runs from the Quds Force of the IRGC in Tehran through the Assad regime in Damascus to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, and the Hashd al-Shaabi militias in Iraq They now insinuated themselves into every branch of the Iraqi state.

Maple Leaf Foods President and CEO Michael McCain.

JP Moczulski /

REUTERS

It is all very good for Trudeau and Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French Emmanuel Macron to force Tehran to return to the nuclear rapprochement of Barack Obama, which Trump has abandoned. But the ghost won’t be put in her bottle that easily.

It was Obama’s joint comprehensive action plan that freed the Quds Force to primarily enforce his gruesome Khomain hegemony throughout the region, and now Hassan Rouhani of Iran warns that it is European soldiers in the region, not just American soldiers , may be on the Quds Force target list soon. A return to the JCPOA status quo ante advising is not a call for de-escalation. Do not believe it.

It is very badly advised. It may be suitable for some Canadian and European companies seeking a place for themselves in the Iranian economy, a large part of which is owned and controlled by the IRGC. But it would be a profound betrayal of the people of Lebanon, Syria, Iran, and Iraq, who have known little but betrayal from six consecutive Democratic and Republican governments in the United States, and from the “West” in general, including Canada .

For Canadians, extending the Quds Force sanctions to the entire IRGC complex would be a more fundamental, useful course of action.

But that would mean that we would choose a party on behalf of the liberal-democratic values ​​that Canadians would like to brag about coming up. And there is not much evidence that the Trudeau government – despite a motion from the Lower House of July 2018 calling for that to be done, in a vote with 248-45 – has an interest in this.

Terry Glavin is an author and journalist.

