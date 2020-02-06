Glavin: So many deaths in Syria, but the world looks away

It is the practically unimaginable scale of it, I like to say to myself. That is the most important, the most convincing explanation for the inattention of the world before the disaster in Syria. But that can be wishful thinking. In any case, it is more bearable than calling it to insensitive indifference. There is also that perfectly understandable human reflex, the urge to look away from something as terrible as this.

It can be the interplay of all these three things, all at once. The incomprehensible scale and complexity of what has happened since 2011, and especially what has happened in recent months. Indifference to human suffering is a deeply embedded feature of the United Nations Security Council. And the old instinct in all of us to hit back, to withdraw from the edge of the abyss, to prevent us from looking too deep into the depth.

Whatever it is, the worst things become in Syria – and the situation is now as terrible as the past nine bloody years have ever been – the more we tend to turn our gaze away. “What is striking about this escalation is that the huge humanitarian needs are largely ignored by the international media and governments,” said Rick Brennan, the regional director of the World Health Organization, this week in Geneva.

First a bit about the ‘escalation’ and then: Tuesday, the colorful troops supported by Iran went loyal to the Syrian mass killer Bashar Assad, supported by the air force of Vladimir Putin, within a few kilometers of the once thriving city of Idlib. Now partly ghost town and partly hellish cityscape, the Idlib government was the last major redoubt of the Syrian resistance. More than 200 mostly Russian bombs fell on the cities of Saraqeb and Ariha on Tuesday, which are now almost empty. One of the first major cities in the Idlib government that fell was Kafr Nabl, in the south. It is now empty, the 40,000 passengers have joined the trudging mass on their way north.

In this handout photo published by the Syrian Arab news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) meets Russia’s special envoy on Alexander Lavrentiev in Syria in Damascus on 27 January.

– /

SANA / AFP via Getty Images

Weeks, day and night, a stream of cars and tractors and low-loaders and motorcycles, hundreds of thousands of people all told, are slowly on their way to the Turkish border. And the border is closed to them. Between April and December, the UN estimates that around half a million people have been driven from their homes in Idlib. Since 1 December, the settlement of the UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office has joined another 520,000 people, about half, or at least 250,000, since last Friday.

Hundreds of people have been killed, but no one can say for sure. The Syrian Committee for the Defense of Human Rights has succeeded in identifying 229 dead civilians in Idlib and the neighboring government of Aleppo since 1 January. It is only a snapshot of the total. It is difficult to do a body count in cities that have changed during the Blitz in London, especially if there is no longer any civil authority to do the count.

It is difficult to do a body count in cities that have changed during the Blitz in London, especially if there is no longer any civil authority to do the count.

Last November, UN human rights agency spokesman Rupert Colville counted 61 hospitals and clinics that had attacked the Russian Air Force and Assad’s bombers in Idlib, some more than once. Since last week, according to the WHO, 53 health centers in Idlib had been closed because of the attacks or because civilians had simply disappeared from the areas served by hospitals. “Idlib has been transformed into something like a large concentration camp,” said Zaher Sahloul, president of the humanitarian charity MedGlobal.

And all this is what a “cease-fire” looks like in Syria. Idlib is said to be a “de-escalation zone”, but Russia started dropping bombs once the scheme was signed. The Turks would enforce and patrol the ceasefire. In response to the shelling of the Syrian regime where eight Turkish soldiers and civilian contractors were killed this week, Turkey responded with barrage firing 54 control targets and 76 soldiers on the side of the Syrian regime being “neutralized,” the Turkish said Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar.

With the Turkish border now closed, people cannot flee anywhere. There are more than 1,000 grim ‘displaced persons’ camps in northern Idlib along the Turkish border, so most people end up there.

To summarize, then. About half of the pre-war population of 23 million people in Syria had already been driven out of their homes before the latest regime offensive began in April, and now about a million more people are living under tarps, ragged and filthy tent camps through a bitter Syrian winter, in schools and mosques.

Young people from Syria are sitting behind a truck full of assets on February 5, 2020, passing through the town of Hazano in the northern Idlib countryside, while people flee an ongoing pro-regime offensive.

AHMAD AL-ATRASH /

AFP via Getty Images

About half of the displaced persons in Syria had already ended up in UN refugee camps in Lebanon or Jordan or as ‘guests’ in Turkey. Hundreds of thousands have found their way, formally or otherwise, to Egypt, or to Australia, or to Canada or Europe. But the war continues and the war crimes continue. According to Doctors for Human Rights, almost 600 hospitals have been bombed since 2011. Since then, more than 900 medical employees have been killed.

As for the Syrian deaths, nobody really knows what the story is. It has been at least four years since I used the construction, “almost half a million Syrians,” or something like that. The UN stopped collecting and analyzing the death toll data in 2014. Two years ago, the Syrian observatory for human rights estimated the count at 560,000 people. A separate organization, the Syrian human rights network, has a further 98,279 people who have “disappeared” into the dungeons by the Assad regime.

In the NATO capitals, the insensitive indifference to Syrian suffering is not new, and there have already been consequences. It was due to NATO countries leaving the Free Syrian Army in 2017 that former Al Qaeda partner Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) came to the fore in Syria. And now, according to a recent analysis by Charles Lister, director of the Middle East Institute’s Countering Terrorism and Extremism program, our oversight will have further consequences for Syria. “The silence of the world today – while hundreds of civilians are being massacred; hospitals destroyed by precision strikes; older men shot and burned on the street; and hundreds of thousands of people are forced to flee, some on foot – risk donating HTS with a narrative victory over the revolutionary street. “

And we will all pay for it in the long term.

Terry Glavin is an author and journalist.

ALSO IN THE CITIZENS ‘OPINION

Bernstein and Hunt: Canada has to resist the American turnaround on landmines

Shorish and Brodie: How a minority government changes the lives of civil servants

Blair: a bumpy education in Canadian federal politics