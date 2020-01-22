Glavin: Canada got into the chaos of Huawei - now we hope others will help us get out

Fraud is at the heart of the matter in the case of the American law firm, Eastern District of New York, versus Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Company Ltd., the Chinese telecom giant. And when it comes to fraud, there is what the law says and how judges can interpret the law, and then there is what the word means in the language of the common language.

The law is necessarily a bit of a mess, and twice as much in the extradition procedure involving Meng, a long-standing social scene in the enclave of immigrant investors from the Chinese Communist Party in Vancouver, now underway in a courtroom in Vancouver. This week, for example, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes was tense to understand the arguments of Meng’s defense lawyers on the issue of double crime.

The charges against Meng in the United States must be hypothetically replicable in Canada with sufficient accuracy to justify Meng’s extradition to face the music in New York. Meng’s lawyers claim that the indictment of Meng in the United States does not meet that standard. The 13 counts against Meng – fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy – as set out in an order issued in August last year, relate to Huawei’s carefully documented efforts in end-to-end US sanctions against Iran, which go back more than ten years.

But those sanctions differed from Canada’s Canadian sanctions, so it comes down to complex fraud questions, and it’s all amazingly complex and intriguing.

But reasonable people will understand fraud as a vice involving monkey dishonesty, deceit, cunning, scam, and related types of self-trafficking, and each of them has contaminated public debates on Meng’s case in their own way. These debates are inextricably linked to the issue of Beijing’s barbaric retaliation and the imprisonment of diplomat on leave Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, along with a variety of expensive trade reports and threats with even more penalties.

The culpability of a large number of former Liberal Party bigshots to give Beijing any impression that such strong arm tactics would work in Canada is also under discussion, or at least it should be. For example, we are expected to believe that Jean Chrétien, John Manley and Eddie Goldenberg, in passing on the Beijing demands – the most cruel being a “prisoner exchange,” Meng for Kovrig and Spavor – are wise and inhabited statesmen whose advice is is offered in a public way, in the national interest. After all, we are talking about a former prime minister, a former vice-prime minister and the former Chief of Staff of Chrétien.

The charade here is that Chrétien has been a senior skid-smearer in the Chinese trade racket since resigning in 2003, and he is currently a trusted counselor at Denton’s LLP, which otherwise serves as the public face of the Chinese company law conglomerate known as Beijing Dacheng. Manley is a senior adviser at Bennett Jones LLP and a director of Telus Corp., who comes face to face with the equipment from Huawei and trembles with the idea that Huawei is actually excluded from Canada’s 5G internet roll-out for national security reasons. Bennett Jones’ customer base consists of various Beijing ministries, agencies and state-owned companies and the “co-head of government affairs and government policy practice” is none other than Eddie Goldenberg.

The proposed remedy for prisoners is based on an as yet undisclosed Beijing assurance that the two Mikes would indeed be surrendered if only Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Justice Minister David Lametti took an inappropriate intervention on behalf of Meng because of the filthy kind that he failed to obtain it from Jody Wilson-Raybould in the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The gamble also trusts Canadians to believe that Beijing’s propaganda is acting that US President Donald Trump has brought us into this mess and that Canada acts as his lick for joining in what is actually a fake trade war to undermine the US legal system the purpose of harming the interests of Huawei for purely trade reasons.

The Huawei company logo on Shenzhen international airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China.

Aly Song /

REUTERS

A rough iteration of this formulation appeared on boards outside Judge Heather Holmes’ courtroom on Monday. “Free Mrs. Meng. Equal justice! “Take Michael home!” Trump stops bullying us! ‘Aside from the question of which Michaels were satisfied with the protesters to stay locked up in a Chinese dungeon, it turned out that the placard holders had no idea what they were doing there. They were paid by someone who was only known as “Joey”, or else by “a representative from China.” Some received $ 100. Others received $ 150. The actors seem to be convinced that they should be extras in a video clip.

Among the many sleights in the formulation of prisoner exchange, the absurd proposition is that the United States has failed to fulfill a sort of gentlemanly commitment to intervene on behalf of Canada somehow with Xi Jinping to free Canada from its own self – caused problems with Huawei. A decade ago, the Obama administration warned Canada to stay away from Huawei, we didn’t listen. And now look where we are.

It was not only because of the shadowy associations of the opaque structured company with the enormous surveillance and espionage device of Beijing that the US, intelligence services and even Canada intelligence services raised the alarm. Huawei passed sanctions in Iran and pulled Canada into a whirlpool of possible pain. We were warned, but Ottawa thought it would be smart to take advantage of the vigilance of the United States in limiting the liberties of Huawei south of the border. So Canada did its best, with red carpet and subsidies, to enjoy Huawei’s research investments north of the border.

So it takes quite a bit of cheek before Canada begs for American help and demand solidarity from Canada’s European allies to stand up to Beijing, while our own foreign minister, François-Philippe Champagne, mentions the persecution of Kovrig and Spavor as purely “consular affairs” That Canada’s trade relationship with China should not deepen. And Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson is pleased to give all the necessary permits to the China National Offshore Oil Corporation to drill for oil in the Flemish Pass Basin. And trade delegations come and go, and Trudeau sends warm wishes to the front groups of the Chinese Communist Party in Front, as they celebrate 70 years of communist rule in China, and so on.

Why would any country stick its neck out for us if we are not even prepared to stand up for ourselves?

And why is it that Huawei and Chrétien and Manley and Goldenberg and the rest of the Chinese lobby don’t imagine Meng just calling it a day, firing her lawyers and her driver taking her to the Peace Arch crossing so she can turn herself in, present themselves before the judge and fight the charges against her where they have been brought?

A reasonable person would conclude that she doesn’t because she is guilty as a sin, and she knows it, and Chrétien and Manley and Goldenberg and the rest know it too.

Terry Glavin is an author and journalist.

