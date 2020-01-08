Glavin: Apparently it's only war when the Americans are involved

Loading...

On the other hand, the most corpse-armed warlord of the 21st century has been sent to the ash-hope of history. So there it is. The world may or may not be safer, depending on who you are and where in the world you live, but at first glance not everything that has happened since an American Hellfire rocket has removed the world from the infamous Khomeinist Gene. Qassem Soleimani last Friday can be interpreted fairly strictly as a bad thing.

It may sound macabre to hear it said aloud, but it is, at least not very funny, at least darkly funny that the burning of the world’s most powerful terrorist leader has fueled lines of rhetoric in what you would call the Euro-American can call “discourse” that some kind of war was about to break out. “World War III,” even.

As if war was not the right word, when a quarter of a million Syrians were fatigued north of the bombed towns of Idlib, on Christmas Day, more than half a million dead and six million refugees and nine years in Soleimani’s bloody compassion, on behalf of Bashar Ashad, to turn Syria into a huge, smelly necropolis.

As if Iraqi students were not shot by proxy militia of Soleimani in the streets of Najaf and Baghdad and Basra until that MQ-9 Reaper drone circled ominously in the night sky above the convoy of Soleimani last Friday.

As if the Islamic Revolutionary Guards had not brought tanks and machine guns against unarmed Iranian protesters in the streets of Mahshar and no one was taken down in the last days of Soleimani’s IRGC killers in Kermanshah or Ahvaz or Shiraz or Sadra or Khorramshahr or Abadan in 2019.

We assume it is only “war” if Americans are involved, and it is only something to worry about when it starts to worry about certain American celebrities or a quorum of candidates in the race for the Democratic presidential ticket. It is either the inevitable consequence of the war of George W. Bush – is it not mandatory to recall 2003 Shock and Awe extravaganza in one of these discussions? – or it’s Donald Trump’s war. Or maybe it’s really the fault of the “hawk” Mike Pompeo, Trump’s Secretary of State, who previously served as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Strangely enough, Barack Obama’s role in all of this is rarely seen, and Obama’s Secretary of State, John Kerry, was allowed to get away on Tuesday saying: “I think it’s a tragedy for the world that instead of diplomacy, this administration quickly confronted. “Diplomacy, if you don’t mind. The Kerry diplomacy on behalf of Obama handed over the people of Iran and Iraq and Syria and Lebanon to the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the mass murderer Bashar Assad, Hassan Nasrallah of Hezbollah and Qassem Soleimani.

A destroyed vehicle and debris are scattered across a street after a reported air raid by the regime in the city of Ariha in the province of Idlib in Syria on January 5.

OMAR HAJ KADOUR /

AFP via Getty Images

It was all in exchange for that 2015 nuclear deal that the Russians and the Chinese were happy to endorse, and the French, the British, and the Germans were happy to approve, and the IRGC Quds Force was given free rein in the bargain what is now a large bleeding swamp of the earth between Afghanistan and the Mediterranean.

Of course nobody wants the Khomainists to be in possession of an atomic bomb. The combined death toll from Hiroshima and Nagasaki was perhaps 250,000 people. That is almost half the recent death toll in Syria alone. So instead, the Quds Force branches and subsidiaries run the show in Iran (the IRGC), in Yemen (Houthi militants), Gaza (Hamas and Islamic Jihad) and Lebanon (Hezbollah). In Syria, the Assad regime is a joint venture run by the Quds Force and the Kremlin, supported by various paramilitary groups, not least Lebanon Hezbollah and various Quds Force powers from Iraq, in particular the Aṣaʾib ʾAhl al-Haqq organization and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, with his “Golan bridgade”, and his legacy of mass murder executed with the help of hospital bombing of the Russian air force in Aleppo in 2016.

Here the associations of the Canadian armed forces with the Iraqi armed forces are becoming a bit sticky, especially the leadership of Canada in the NATO mission for military mentoring, training and institution building, led by our own Major General. Jennie Carignan. After Sunday’s vote in the Iraqi parliament (mostly boycotted by Kurdish and Sunni MPs) calling for the deportation of foreign troops in the country, Iraqi Prime Minister Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi told NATO: sorry for that, but hey , we don’t ask you to leave, at least not immediately, and we appreciate the work you do.

The Iraqi forces that are being asked to help are involved in the slaughter of pro-democracy protesters.

But the Iraqi forces that are being asked to help are involved in the slaughter of pro-democracy protesters, and the Iraqi army is split between the main chain of command and an auxiliary force known as the Hashd al-Shabi. It is an umbrella organization consisting of around 40 paid paramilitary groups that are able to mobilize around 120,000 hunters, most self-proclaimed jihadists, and most of them trained by the Quds Force, and they remain loyal to Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran. They have a ranking similar to regular Iraqi officers. Their annual budget for the Iraqi Treasury is around $ 2 billion.

Among them are the Aṣaʾib ʾAhl al-Haqq organization and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba. Qassem’s senior Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed together with Qassem on Friday, was not only the commander of the powerful Qud-affiliated Kataib Hizbollah militia, who fought alongside the forces of Assad in Syria. Muhandis was the de facto senior officer of the Hashd al-Shabi.

The perilous night missile attack on US targets at Erbil and Ain al-Asad – there were no casualties – was reasonably described by Khamenei as a mere “slap in the face” for the Americans. It is up to the Quds Force legionaries in what can now be understood as a Khomain empire that extends from Central Asia to the Golan Heights in Israel to reintroduce the Soleimani case, and promise to do so in the most shrill language they know.

They have been revitalized in the case of student shooting, firing rockets at school children and rocking rockets toward Americans, all to drive the unbelievers from all over Asia Minor, and of course the Jews of Israel. into the sea. It is a war and it has been going on for quite some time.

There has been no major struggle or defeat or victory in the events that have taken place since last Friday, except that Qassem Soleimani is dead and his legionaries have made it clear that their thirst for the blood of their enemies has not yet been quenched.

Terry Glavin is an author and journalist.

