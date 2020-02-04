Glasgow Derby: Henderson sees red as 10 men Celtic draw with Ibrox Side

CELTIC COLTS led a 1-0 lead against The Rangers in their City of Glasgow Cup tie this afternoon.

The bhoys took the lead in the first half due to the rapid thinking of Karamoko Dembele and the clinical blow of Luca Connell.

The bhoys held out and played most of the second half with ten men with Ewan Henderson sent for a second bookable attack.

The young Celts, however, would get a late deflected sucker punch from the Ibrox side who scored in the 86th minute to level things out.

It even ended in honor among the Glasgow couple, but the Celtic side will curse their happiness on the day. They have the talent and the ability to win games like this, but in the end it didn’t work out.

They fought well with ten men, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

The bhoys will learn from the experience and hopefully come back stronger.

Full time: Rangers 1️⃣-1️⃣ Celtic

Celtic Colts fought with 10 men, but a late goal from the home team means that the points are shared.

– Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) 4 February 2020