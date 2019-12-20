Glasgow City Council to Rule on Celtic’s Latest Proposal

Loading...

Celtic has finally submitted its proposals to Glasgow City Hall for the next stage of its Barrowfield development.

The club seeks to move forward with the new training facilities closer to home after the success of Lennoxtown.

Barrowfield has been used as a training ground for years, but the facilities are not up to par. It is likely that the new development benefits not only the first team, but also the women's team and the youth academy.

RegGlasgow has confirmed that the planning has already been submitted and it is now up to the Glasgow City Council to execute the rule on the proposal. This part of the planning permit refers to the indoor facilities that Celtic wishes to build along with a state of the playing field.

Celtic is pushing with these plans after apparently neglecting its desire to build a hotel on the grounds of Celtic Park for which the club already has permission.