Glasgow Central Station workers pay tribute to NHS staff with an extraordinary display – The Scottish Sun

GLASGOW Central Station staff pay their respects to the health workers during the applause tonight with an extraordinary display.

Network Rail and ScotRail workers rearranged seats inside the train station to spell “NHS”, and large transportation centers were also illuminated in blue from the outside.

Glasgow Central Station pays tribute to NHS staff The train station lights up in blue Glasgow central station workers applaud for key workers. Special notification thanks NHS staff

Employees at the station joined with Scots throughout the country to applaud those who helped fight the virus at 8 pm.

A special notice on the board for the time of the train reads: “Thank you to the NHS and all the key workers of all on the Scottish railroad.”

And a message displayed on a large billboard said: “Thank you to our wonderful NHS staff.”

Scottish Coronavirus: Older citizens die of suspected Covid-19 in the Shetland nursing home after growing concern

Railroad workers across the country join the staff of the Glasgow Central Station with tribute at 8 pm.

Trains at depots throughout Scotland pressed their horns and turned on their headlights to signal their support for key workers.

And the staff in the Integrated Railway Control Room of Scotland shared a video about those who praised the health staff.

We told in advance how oil rig workers over 100 miles off the coast of Scotland joined Clap For Our Carers tonight.

Dozens of engineers on the North Sea platform lined up to pay their own respects to the country’s health workers.

Earlier today it was confirmed the locking of the British corona virus would continue for three weeks.

First State Secretary Dominic Raab said people should spend more time at home to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Emergency measures will be reviewed in May.

100-mile oil rig workers in the North Sea join to clap for NHS heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus

