Johnny Wactor moves to General Hospital as Brando Corbin. Photo credits: © ImageCollect.com / carrie-nelson

Subscribe to our General Hospital newsletter!

General Hospital gets a new character when it resumes. Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) will be on screen soon.

Brando is Glady’s son (Bonnie Burroughs), who everyone believes is dead. Remember he’s Devs (Ashton Arbab) alleged father on the paper that Sonny (Maurice Benard) created. He paid Gladys a lot of money to keep Dev in Port Charles and now things are getting complicated.

What does Brando want from the General Hospital?

The idea that Brando is still alive has fans of the general hospital scratching his head. Everyone thinks he’s dead, which is why Sonny chose him as Dev’s father.

Take part in these general hospital discussions in our forum!

There was speculation that Gladys was doing something wrong when she called Brando and left a message on vacation. General Hospital fans knew the scene wasn’t for nothing, but there’s more to speculate now.

A lawn war is ongoing in Port Charles. It looks like Brando is involved in what is happening. Gladys took care of Sonny and his business. Could she set it up so that her son could try to eliminate the competition?

Not everything is black and white. Brando will be an important part of the story, but will his presence bring good or bad mood? If he tries to force Sonny to play and is the one who kidnapped the truck, things won’t go well.

Things with the crowd have been quiet for several years. What could be nicer than bringing the crowd back? If Laura (Genie Francis) is shot, hell will be gone if Brando is in charge.

When will Brando debut in the General Hospital?

Since the General Hospital has had a previous record of six days, it is unclear when Brando will make his debut. Before the impeachment process was launched, the first broadcast date was January 22. With this in mind, Brando will be back in episode two when the General Hospital returns.

A lot will happen if Sonny finds out that Brando isn’t dead. Did Gladys know? How will she explain that?

Dev will be affected, especially if Brando wants to ruin Sonny. There is a lot to keep in mind, especially adding the character before sweeping. Something is settling and now Brando is being pushed into everything that is going on in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs ABC on weekdays.