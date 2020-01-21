Giving up alcohol for the new year

When we approached 2020, many people were thinking about resolutions. Some want to be healthier. Others want a healthier bank account. They decide not to go into debt anymore. Some want to avoid alcohol.

Giving up alcohol is one of the reasons the New Year’s Trifecta can hit. I mean you can lose weight if you don’t drink it. There is no doubt that you will save money by not spending money to buy it. So it’s a viable solution.

We’re about a week and a half away from ending January. How are you doing with your solution? Are you still strong According to a new poll, people who decided to cut alcohol by around a third didn’t even make it in the middle of the month.

These are the people who have not simply given up alcohol for the year. They were a little realistic and just wanted to do a dry January. They couldn’t do it all month. Why is it so difficult to avoid alcohol?

It could be that we have so many social events that are about alcohol. Or maybe a glass of wine is the only way to relax after a long day at work.

Of the people who have already given up their dry January, they may not have made it through the month, but they will still try to at least limit their consumption. Then there is the 5% who said forget it and don’t even try.

I get it. It’s hard to give up. Even if you are just a sociable drinker. I made it a year to Thanksgiving before I made up my mind and just needed a glass of wine. However, it was one of my healthiest years.