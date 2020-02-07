Give me a kiss: therapy dogs raise ghosts while visiting lawmakers and their assistants

Erin Dunyon, a trainee for Rep. Jefferson Moss, R-Saratoga Springs, will get a kiss from Penny, a therapy dog, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday. The therapy dogs and their Pet Partners companions were in the Capitol to inform lawmakers about the difference between assistance dogs, therapy dogs and emotional assistance dogs. Assistance dogs are trained to help people with disabilities, while therapy dogs are trained to provide comfort and affection to people in hospice, disaster areas, retirement homes or hospitals. Emotional assistance dogs offer their owners therapeutic benefits through company. HJR006, a joint resolution sponsored by Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, recognizes the benefits of therapy animals and encourages organizations in Utah to welcome and deal with therapy animals. On Thursday, the Health and Human Services Committee gave a positive recommendation to the resolution.

