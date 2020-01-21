Liam Murphy, Taimur Khan and Bradley Jones were three of the broad-bearded men who acted as background actors in the new Jason Momoa Apple TV series See at the Elgin Center. There is no real requirement that extras must resemble Momoa. (DAN BROWN, The London Free Press)

ST. THOMAS – If the line-up on Tuesday morning at the Elgin Center shopping center in St. Thomas was a soap opera, it would be called “the bearded and the burly”.

Although it is not necessary to look like Jason Momoa as a perk on his Apple TV series, you see – shooting from six months in St. Thomas from next month – that the cast did not stop at much barrel-affected, enchanted people attract men.

“It’s exciting for me,” said one of those guys, Bradley Jones, who hopes that getting work as a background actor can lead to other things. “It’s a vehicle. Many people have many dreams here. It can lead me to larger connections.”

The set-up ran the entire length of the inside of the entire Elgin Center and then went back halfway to the empty store where staff from the production company were taking applications. Three staffed a table while another took photos of each person in line.

Producers expected 2,000 people. About two hours after the opening of the improvised office, Ross Fair – the associate dean of the St. Thomas campus of Fanshawe College, whose employment service helped with the casting call – said there were probably more than 2,200 people in line.

“Many bearded men,” Fair commented. “They come from far and wide.” It took about an hour and 10 minutes to get through the line.

Taimur Khan came all the way from Scarborough with his family to try his luck. Like all the others in the line, he had his contact details and measurements for the producers on one sheet of paper.

“I heard about this and I thought I should give it a try,” Khan said.

Was it an opportunity to work with Momoa who brought him all the way from the Greater Toronto region, or just a chance to work a few hours in the cold for a minimum wage? “It’s more like a job,” he said, adding that he took a day off from work as a qualified engineer to drive to St. Thomas.

“It would be a nice job.”

Fair said the production company wants to hire 600 extras and “maybe even find one or two leads.”

Romina Bortoluzzi may have been the only person in the mall who didn’t come for the casting. “I thought they were giving away free food in the Metro,” she said about the full parking lot and the long line. “There are many concessions made for the most beautiful man on earth.”

Borotoluzzi, from Aylmer, drives past the site of the former psychiatric hospital on Sunset Drive, where See is shot every day. “It’s the coolest,” she said, and adding the facility is “movie quality stuff.”

Lchester Murphy from Dorchester, another perk with the Momoa look, said seeing on See “would be an opportunity to do something different, something fun, something exciting.

“There are a lot of people (in line), but at least I have the general look they are looking for,” said the Theater University graduate. “It would be the experience of your life.”

The starting point of See, which is entering its second season, is that in a post-apocalyptic future no one in humanity has a vision – except the twins that Momoa brings up.

