NEW YORK – An employee of Rudy Giuliani accused of illegal foreign money in US political campaigns has asked Attorney General William Barr to withdraw from the case and to appoint a special public prosecutor.

The request is made in a letter that was filed Monday in the context of the federal campaign violation of campaign finance by prosecutors from New York against Lev Parnas. The letter signed by defense lawyer Joseph Bondy came a day before the deposition of the senate against President Donald Trump would begin.

Parnas, along with an employee, Igor Fruman, is accused of making illegal campaign contributions to promote their business interests and political goals, including a campaign to persuade the US to replace its ambassador to Ukraine. Both have argued not guilty.

Two other men are also accused in part of the case that have to do with attempts to get approval in different states for a young marijuana company.

Both Parnas and Fruman were closely involved in helping Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and former mayor of New York City, try to persuade Ukrainian officials to investigate the business transactions of Joe Biden’s son .

In the past few weeks, Parnas has, in the context of the investigation into allegations, distributed documents and congress documents in connection with that pressure in connection with that pressure.

Barr’s Justice Department has filed a complaint against Parnas, but the case is being reviewed by the American lawyer in Manhattan, Geoffrey Berman.

The US law firm declined to comment on Bondy’s letter Monday.

