GitHub has been successful with several interrupts attached

Credit: GitHub status page

Yes, they are time and mitigating circumstances due to more people working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. But over the past three days, GitHub developers around the world have been affected by service degradations that have made it impossible for them to perform basic programming tasks.

On April 21, several GitHub services were hit by problems for at least an hour and a half. On April 22, two secondary outages affected numerous developers for at least two hours. And today, April 23, several GitHub services are affected by various issues, starting at 13:20 UTC (9:20 a.m. ET) and still continuing from an hour later.

Update: Microsoft officials designated the current outage at 16:01 UTC, almost three hours after its officially marked initial exit. As with other recent outages, no cause was provided and no information on the recovery procedure was made public.

The current shutdown affects Git operations; API requests; Websites; Problems, requests and projects; GitHub shares; GitHub packages; GitHub Pages and more. On the GitHub status site, only Git Operations is listed as an incident; other services are called “degraded.”

While the GitHub status site provides periodic updates on where Microsoft is trying to resolve various interruptions, it does not provide any details about what is happening. On Twitter, several developers have asked Microsoft to provide more detailed post-issues about GitHub issues.

I asked Microsoft why there were so many GitHub outages this week. No words so far.

This morning, the GitHub Education Twitter account acknowledged the interruptions in GitHub Classroom and education.github.com “due to the current blockade of github.com.”

“Ah, the daily disruption of GitHub,” Mijndert tweeted on April 23rd.

“Github has up to 159 minutes of downtime this month … But who counts,” Alex Atkinson tweeted on April 23rd.

“To all those developers who complain this morning that @github is having another #outage this morning (after one in the previous week) … Consider this memory as another memory that #cloud is not magical .. “It’s just someone’s computer,” he tweeted to Kellen Murphy on April 23.