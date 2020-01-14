GitHub for Android beta arrives for early adopters

Last year, Microsoft announced official GitHub apps for Android and iOS and opened early registration for the app. Today, those who have registered receive invitations to download the official GitHub app for Android, but this may not be all you expect.

GitHub, acquired by Microsoft in 2018, is partly code management service and partly social network, and all in all an integral part of the lives of many developers. However, there is no good way to use that experience on the go, beyond the mobile web interface and unofficial apps, but that is changing today.

Users who have registered for GitHub for Android beta versions have been contacted today with a link to register for the early access beta via the Google Play Store. Thanks to this we were able to download GitHub for Android and get hands-on.

After you have logged in, you will be taken to a fairly simple dashboard with an overview of your outstanding problems and pull requests, repositories you have been in contact with and organizations to which you belong. You can also adjust a list of “favorite” storage locations to stay on the home screen. The bottom navigation bar allows you to quickly switch to a list of your recent notifications or search for all public repositories and issues on GitHub.

In each repository you can read the README, report problems, browse and search for problems and pull requests, and leave comments and responses to each. This experience is further enhanced by respecting the dark mode settings of Android 10. But that’s about the full size of GitHub for Android as it exists today, leaving a striking omission in the app’s feature set.

There is absolutely no way to browse the code of a repository! There is no code or files anywhere in the app except for a limited code viewer when viewing a pull request. As it looks now, GitHub for Android is all ‘Hub’ with almost no ‘Git’. The end result is more like installing another social media app than productivity.

Although the invitation e-mail was initially only sent to those who had registered early, the beta seems to be open to anyone with the link. All you have to do is register your account to become a tester for GitHub for Android and then download the app from the Google Play Store.

