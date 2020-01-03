Girls fight on tap to become Utah's next sanctioned sport

Loading...

MAGNA – When Emily Finlinson learned that girls wrestling will probably be the most recent sanctioned sport in Utah high school next year, she couldn't help her tears.

"I cried," said Finlinson, one of the first fighters in the state. “I only fought until I reached high school. … Now my daughter and my granddaughter can compete equally in a sport that I love. "

Months before the board of trustees of the Utah High School Activities Association voted to tentatively approve the girls' fight for the 2020-21 school year if some details can be resolved in April, Finlinson realized how many Girls share their passion for a sport Not always welcomed.

His son's high school coach, Cody Burdett of Westlake High, included girls on his high school recruitment trip and the answer still surprises them.

"He blew my mind," said Finlinson, who started fighting at age 11 when his little brother started practicing the sport in 1987. "We had 41 girls in the first practice, and 35 of them stayed with him."

In fact, so many girls wanted to fight for Westlake High in Saratoga Springs that Finlinson agreed to do what she had resisted for years.

"That's the reason I decided to be an assistant coach," he said. "I trained my son when he was younger, and he screamed and shouted at Jacob's meetings. Coaches would say," Come, coach. "I would say," No, no, no. "

In fact, when his daughter, who is a freshman, asked her mother if she could fight, Finlinson initially was skeptical because without a league of their own, girls have to compete against boys. And although there are rare girls who can compete and even hit boys on a regular basis, the vast majority of girls say they cannot compete with the strength of their male competitors and prefer to face opponents who have the opportunity to hit.

Cyprus High School girls wrestling coach Cara Romeike, center in yellow, leads the team in an ovation at the end of a practice at Magna on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

"I only fought until I reached high school because the boys were much stronger," Finlinson recalled. “I fought in women's leagues nationwide and competed in the women's national team when I was 13 years old. It was a completely different world and I loved it. "

He said that now seeing his daughter fight from the coach's chair fills her with emotions: joy, pride and perhaps a little regret that she never had the opportunities her daughter is taking advantage of.

"I am so happy that I can have this experience," he said. “In our first tournament (all girl groups), nine of our girls took first place. … I cried a little. I am very strong and I am a tough competitor.

"But I will never forget to be in Idaho. … The mother of a child who had just struck approached me and put an arm around me and said:" Have you ever considered ballet? You are too pretty to fight. That hurt me a lot. I was 12 years old and I thought it was very bad. Those are the things that I don't think girls have to go through. "

But they have, most of them for decades.

Struggling to find a place

The girls have suffered insults, isolation and closed doors on their faces.

Sage Mortimer, from the Spanish Fork American Leadership Academy, is the No. 1 female prep wrestler in the country with 100 pounds, and yet, she meets competitors who don't want to compete against her. Last year, as one of the best fighters in the state, she was invited to compete in the star doubles.

But just before his game began, he learned that his opponent refused to take the mat against a girl. A boy I knew from another school quickly intervened as a replacement, and won a victory.

In the post-game interviews, she and her coach offered another explanation, thus avoiding the polarizing conversation about whether it is fair for any of the competitors that the girls are forced to fight in the boys' teams in 31 states, although Utah will probably change that number at 30 in April 2020.

But being rejected for a match is just one of the many ways girls have struggled to find their place in the sport where there are no separate leagues for girls.

Cyprus High School girls wrestling coach Cara Romeike, on the left, directs Clara Sandberg and Isaac Cheney in a movement during a practice at Magna School on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

In 2017, Kathleen Janis had to sue the Davis School District to be able to fight in her high school team. As part of the settlement of that lawsuit, girls are now allowed to fight at the secondary level.

In Pleasant Grove, girls who tried to enroll in primary and secondary education programs through the city recreation center were told they could only fight if they recruited other girls to fight.

"It's a fighting team for children only," said coach Ryan Levin, a volunteer who runs the program. "What we have done in the past is that if there are at least four of them, we allow them to practice, provided their parents can help. This year we made an exception and allowed two girls, and it is not working. … There are other cities they have programs for girls or more girls. They are welcome to go there. We just don't have a team of girls. "

He said the program does not allow girls to fight against boys, but it is not clear who made that rule. The Deseret News tried to get clarity from Pleasant Grove High School and Alpine School District, but none answered several phone calls or emails asking for clarification on who oversees the program, who sets the rules and why girls don't They can fight children, as they do in other programs.

Situations like Pleasant Grove's matter because it can be difficult to generate interest among women fighters if they don't have the same accessibility to development programs at the same ages as children.

"He has been in the Olympics for over 20 years," said Billy Cox, a former wrestling coach whose sons, including his daughter, fought since they were little.

“There are girls who want to fight. It is the fastest growing participation sport for girls, and with the visibility of mixed martial arts and women who want to practice more combat sports, it will only grow more. … It is a great disadvantage not only to fight against children once you reach high school, but it is a great disadvantage if you want to go out and fight in national tournaments, or even all over the world. "

Cyprus girls' high school wrestling coach Cara Romeike, center, reacts when assistant coaches thank her for showing them a new movement during a practice at Magna on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Expanding opportunities

Part of the problem with expanding opportunities for boys and girls is deciding when high schools have enough interest to offer that sport to all high school students.

The question, especially when it comes to expanding opportunities for girls, is always: What comes first, the opportunity or the interest?

For decades, if girls wanted to fight, they had to fight in boys' teams, and most of the time against male competitors.

Burdett spends a few days every spring at the high schools that feed Westlake High School. His goal is simple: show as many teenagers as possible how fun it would be to fight for the Thunder.

The invitations have never been gender specific, but because the fight is considered a children's sport, it is mainly the children who come to the meeting and the demonstrations with Burdett and his staff. But the last time he made his recruitment visits, he changed his tone.

"I heard rumors that the state could add to the girls who fight as a sport," Burdett said. “Our school has never had girls competing with boys. We have had girls in our youth and youth programs, but none have appeared and fought. "

So when he visited P.E. In this fall's classes, he invited the girls, explaining that they would probably get their own league next year.

"I was really surprised," he said of interest. “We had 40 girls who showed up. … Right now I have 30 girls and 60 boys. … He showed me that there was a need for this. It wasn't just a few girls. There are no contact sports available for girls, and we are trying to fill that gap. The girls have clung to that.

The Granite School District was so sure that girl wrestling will be sanctioned that it hired the first head coach to oversee a high school program: Cara Romeike, which oversees the girls team at Cyprus High.

The Coppell native, Texas, grew up fighting in leagues of sanctioned girls, something her home state has had since 1999.

"In Texas, the girls' fight is huge," he said, noting that his little high school didn't offer fighting, so he took a bus to a school that did offer the sport. “We had a team of approximately 20 girls, and that is the norm for high schools. We practice and compete only against girls. "

Even competing in their own leagues, the girls still endure looks, comments and officials who do not believe they belong to the sport.

"You always get those people who, when you tell them you're a fighter, they look super surprised," he said, laughing slightly. "You get those people who say," Honey, you shouldn't fight. You're very pretty. Is that something the ladies should be doing? "And my answer is, of course," it is. I should be able to do what I am good and what I love. "

She began training girls in Cyprus High even before the Utah High School Activities Association decided whether it will be a sanctioned sport next year. For the girls she trains, it is an opportunity to learn the sport of someone who understands them in a way that even the most inclusive and empathetic male coach cannot.

Bailee Hawks Nelson, the second-year captain of the women's team, started fighting a year ago because she thought that would help her achieve her goal of becoming an MMA fighter.

"I was a bad girl," he said after leading his team on a cheer for a teammate who just beat his male competitor in a duel against Clearfield. “I got into a lot of fist fights and my dad had had enough. He threw me and said: "If you want to fight, you will really do it." Now I am a 4.0 student, and the only thing that matters to me is wrestling. All my life has been upside down. ”

Cyprus High School girls wrestling coach Cara Romeike, on the way back, demonstrates a move with assistant coach Angel Garcia during a practice at Magna School on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Colter Peterson, Deseret News

Setting everything

Brenan Jackson, deputy director of the Utah High School Activities Association, oversees wrestling and is working to ensure that the tentative sanction fight against girls obtained on November 21 is final in April.

There are still problems to be solved, such as in what weight classes the fighters will compete and how many classifications will be offered.

"It has been approved to explore as an emerging sport, and the final vote will be in April," Jackson said. "It will take effect for the 2020-21 season, and I am sure we can move forward with women's wrestling. But the board of directors will make that final determination in April."

Utah would become the twentieth state to sanction struggling girls, something that many feel in sports a long time ago.

"It would have been a really great experience for me in high school," said Hailey Cox, who fought on the children's team at Maple Mountain High in Spanish Fork and graduated in 2018. "I think there would have been more unity for me. a team of girls. There was still a lot of energy in a team of boys, and I was blessed with really great teammates. … But there is definitely a difference once you get to high school to be able to compete with men. I was fighting weight (132 pounds), they have the strength of a man. I cannot compete with that force. "

He said the first time he fought against other girls was also a challenge because he had been training to fight the boys. But one thing quickly became apparent.

"By being able to fight the girls, the game really was about who was the best fighter," he said. “When I was fighting with children, I had to rely on technique and speed to avoid their strength (advantage). It's really hard to fight, guys. "

Some girls like fighting boys and even feel that it makes them better fighters to face male opponents.

"I just feel more (accomplished) when I beat the boys," said Clara Sandberg, a freshman, who beat her male competitor in a junior college team in Cyprus High last month. "Some girls can't do as much as boys. When I fight with men and hit them, it makes me feel better that women can do this."

She said that society lets them know that men are better athletes, so having the opportunity to compete against them feels like a more equitable opportunity.

But some girls, like Emalie Clark, a 14-year-old freshman, said she loves having a coach and a team of her own. She won an exhausting decision against her male opponent, and said it helped keep her emotions under control.

"I want to do it to show that I can be strong in my family," he said. “I am the youngest girl in my family and everyone thinks I can't do many things. I don't have certain talents for some things, but the fight seems to be one of my talents. "

Ashton Cox, 15, said he has been fighting for two years and appreciates what Romeike brings to the team.

"She has a lot more delicacy," he said. “She likes to find what she can do against her opponents or take them away. … Coach Josh Checketts, he does exactly what he wants to do. He still takes what (the opponents) give him, but he will bring his own will over (the opponents). "

He is delighted that the girls probably have their own league next season, even though he has no trouble fighting them or against them.

"When I know that I am fighting a girl, I treat them with the same respect as a man because they are equally skilled, if not more," said Cox, a sophomore. "I'm happy for (the girls). They deserve it, sure.

Most of those involved believe that not only girls will benefit from their own high school league. Sport, and opportunities at all levels, will be enriched.

Those in schools such as Westlake and Cyprus are already experiencing the benefits of equipment that fully embraces both sexes' competition, even when they struggle to calculate practice times, bus schedules and make sure everyone has enough competence to experiment. growth.

Burdett said that most of his wrestlers were so new to the sport, that he wasn't sure what to expect when he and some other coaches organized a women's tournament along with an annual men's tournament. His women's team ended up winning the championship by 100 points.

"At a time when people are worried about the growth of wrestling, this is the best way to do it," Burdett said. "And it's great for girls."

And it's not just about wins and losses.

Like most youth sports experiences, there are almost too many intangibles to name.

"He has united my son and daughter very much," Finlinson said. “My daughter said to my son:‘ Jake, I have two movements. I need one more. "He showed her (a move), and she covered the last girls she fought with. She was so proud to show her that video. Only the camaraderie is amazing."

Finlinson said people may wonder why anyone would care if girls fight, especially in a league of their own.

"I really believe that we are saving lives," he said. “I know that sounds dramatic, but the fight generates camaraderie, generates self-esteem. And there are so many children who have terrible lives at home or struggles that fit with mental health.

“Honestly, I just think children should have more opportunities. It's about love to the game. "

Burdett adds: “This has been great for girls. I keep getting text messages, or I read on the mother's Instagram accounts, and they are baffled because their daughters love it. But they are also happy to be doing something they love. "