Girl Talk announces the first North American tour in eight years

Pittsburgh musician and DJ Gregg Gillis, or Girl Talk, have announced his first North American tour in eight years.

The mashu party starts the route on April 29 in Cleveland, Ohio, and plays nearly 20 shows in the US and Canada before playing a set at the Governors Ball festival in New York on June 7.

Gillis has not been on tour in the US since he closed the run for his album 2010, All Day. He became famous for his creative use of samples and dance-ready mashups on his first two albums, 2006’s Night Ripper and 2008’s Feed the Animals. He has appeared in the documentaries Good Copy Bad Copy and RiP!: A Remix Manifesto, where he discussed copyright laws concerning his use of music by other artists.

In recent years, Gillis has worked as a producer with hip-hop artists, including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Freeway, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick the Architect (from Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA and Don Q.

Girl Talk 2020 North American Tour Dates

April 29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

May 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 2 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

May 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

May 7 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

May 8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

May 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

May 12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

May 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

May 16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

May 19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

June 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball