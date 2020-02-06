Girl Scout gang makes a therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

It started as a fun pajama party for ten sixth grade girls that make up Girl Scouts Troop 1980. It quickly evolved into something with a much greater purpose and reach: a new book to help victims of child abuse in their healing process. troop Metro Atlanta was commissioned to brainstorm a new community project. They came up with the idea of ​​a quote book to help children who go through difficult situations. That was last summer. After months of hard work, their book, Sparks from Fireflies, does exactly that. “It’s exciting because it not only started with them, but it also came from their hearts,” Lisa McAbee, one of the leaders of the gang, told CNN. “It was just incredible to be part of it and say ‘what if’ and see them take ‘what if’ and extrapolate it to something beautiful.” The book consists of illustrated quotes, all of which were selected and signed by the girls. The quotes are meant as sparks – “a night light for the darkest nights,” as the book cover explains. The book also contains color pages and writing instructions that are designed to be therapeutic. Initially, the gang created it for the children in the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. The center, in Cobb County, Georgia, offers services for children who are victims of trauma. With the books, children can “read an inspiring message every day that will help them get past their abuse, victimization and prosperity,” Jinger Robins, director of the center, told WSB. center one, but the sale of cookies does not cover it all. The girls have set up a GoFundMe to help them reach their goal. With final publication expected in February, McAbee says their next step is to have the book available for purchase on Amazon so that more children can be inspired and cured. “We want it to have an impact on other communities and places where children are at risk and need a little hope,” says McAbee. “And this hope can be given by another child in the form of a book.”

It started as a fun pajama party for ten sixth grade girls that make up Girl Scouts Troop 1980. It quickly evolved into something with a much greater purpose and reach: a new book to help victims of child abuse in their healing process.

The girls from the Metro Atlanta gang were instructed to brainstorm about a new community project. They came up with the idea of ​​a quote book to help children who go through difficult situations.

That was in the summer. After months of hard work, their book, Sparks from Fireflies, does exactly that.

“It’s exciting because it not only started with them, but it also came from their hearts,” Lisa McAbee, one of the leaders of the gang, told CNN. “It was just incredible to be part of it and say ‘what if’ and see them take ‘what if’ and extrapolate it to something beautiful.”

The book consists of illustrated quotes, all of which were selected and signed by the girls. The quotation marks are intended as sparks – “a night light for the darkest nights,” the book cover explains.

The book also contains color pages and writing instructions that are designed to be therapeutic.

Initially, the gang created it for the children in the SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center. The center, in Cobb County, Georgia, offers services for children who are victims of trauma.

The books enable children to “read an inspiring message every day that will help them get past their abuse, victimization and prosperity,” Jinger Robins, executive director of the center, told WSB.

Troop 1980 wants to print 1,000 copies of the book so that every child in the center gets one, but the sale of cookies does not cover everything. The girls have set up a GoFundMe to help them reach their goal.

With the final release expected in February, McAbee says their next step is to make the book available for purchase on Amazon so that more children can be inspired and cured.

“We want it to affect other communities and places where children are at risk and need a little hope,” says McAbee. “And this hope can be given by another child in the form of a book.”

