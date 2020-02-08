Girl is going to sing viral “Let It Go” while she is dressed like Elsa during the snow

Updated: 3:28 PM EST 8 February 2020

A video posted on social media, in which a little girl from Texas dressed as Elsa, singing “Let It Go” from “Frozen” goes viral and conquers hearts around the world. Kristi Michele said it was five years since they had snow. “Madelyn finally has some snow to do her scene!” Michele said in the Facebook post, which has been shared on Facebook more than 860,000 times. Watch the video above for the cute version! Related video: This week’s snowstorm also gave this 77-year-old grandmother in Oklahoma the chance to make a snow angel with the help of her grandson

