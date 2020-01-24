Girl in Red, 'Kate's Not Here': song you should know

If anyone wants to score a horror movie, it should be Girl in Red. Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven wrote the sweet and spooky “Kate’s Not Here” for the new adaptation of Henry James The Turning, which comes out on Friday – with her 90s-inspired soundtrack.

The haunted voice characteristic of Ulven implores the namesake of the song “not to disappear” against a soundscape that lies somewhere between a waking dream and a nightmare. Her voice is the ghost in the dark, the voice in your head tells you to stay together while making fun of your inability to do just that.

Ulven clearly draws straight from The Turning’s story for this song, asking the main character, Kate, “Who’s going to watch you tonight? / Are you going to sleep with your eyes open?” Ulven’s voice somehow collides with his disturbing message that the best horror films juxtapose innocence with malice. You will definitely have a thrill.

The video produced by Floria Sigismondi further cemented the connection between the song and the film, as Ulven wandered into the world of The Turning, mimicking the actions of Kate, governess of two voluntary (and frightening) children. Sigismondi also directed the film, as well as clips for David Bowie and Leonard Cohen.

The moody piece is comparable to the course for Ulven, who has already written pop songs on accidental drownings (“Dead Girl in the Pool”) and mistakes (“Bad Idea!”). Not to mention the fact that she presented herself as a “Dramatic Lil Bitch” in another song. Her latest EP, Chapter 2, was released in 2019. She should release an LP in 2020.

