“Giri / Haji”, inside Netflix's superb new Ultraviolent Yakuza series

Loading...

“Have you ever thought about how everything we do is an echo of something? Like how everything we have done is going to happen again, and everything we are going to do has happened elsewhere? “Says English police Sarah (Kelly Macdonald) halfway through Giri / Haji, and while self-referencing is surely involuntary, it’s a comment that seems to systematically relate to this eight-part Netflix series herself. A professionally and constantly engaging regurgitation of archetypes and tangles of criminal fiction is a bilingual work (available now) less interested in reinvention than in strong and direct sensations. As such, the series achieves its modest goals and, thanks to a few unexpected episodes, sometimes exceeds them.

Originally aired on BBC Two in late 2019, the title of Giri / Haji is translated as “Duty / Shame”, and there is much in the intercultural effort of writer / creator Joe Barton. In London, a yakuza serving the boss Shin Endo (Katsuya Kobayashi) is assassinated with a ceremonial sword which belongs to rival godfather Fukuhara (Masahiro Motoki). Reprisals in Tokyo ensued, breaking the fragile peace between the gangs of the underground world. Chief Inspector Hayashi (Kazuyuki Tsumura) tasked with getting things right is Kenzo Miro (Takehiro Hira), a flawless detective from Tokyo with a tumultuous family life – distant wife Rei (Yuko Nakamura), unruly daughter Taki (Aoi Okuyama), and resident parents – and a brother, Yuto (Yosuke Kubozuka), who died a year earlier after being employed by Fukuhara. Or, at least, Kenzo believed him to be dead, as he was quickly informed that when Yuto had fled Fukuhara (under mysterious circumstances), he was in possession of the aforementioned sword – which means that he is alive, in London , and that he launched a catastrophic turf war as a means of revenge on his former boss.

Since Hayashi and Fukuhara want to avoid this conflict, they send Kenzo to London (undercover, via an educational exchange program) to find his brother who is not doing well. Kenzo is furious that his brother is still causing trouble, and flashbacks – denoted here by a closer aspect report that suggests how the past is putting real pressure on the present – reveal that Kenzo has concealed a Yuto’s previous murderous murder, thus causing his brother to descend into the service of the yakuza.

Once abroad, Kenzo becomes friends with his teacher Sarah (Macdonald), who reports that his ex, Ian (Jamie Draven), has recently been released on parole after dismissing him for police misconduct – although his motives, it will be understood later, were more selfish than noble. As if it weren’t complicated enough, Taki, having been kicked out of school, arrives in London to spend time with her father, who has enlisted a gay prostitute named Rodney (Will Sharpe) to be his guide – just like Rodney fights against the guilt of having driven, by sheer insensitivity, his most recent boyfriend to commit suicide.

As this synopsis indicates, Giri / Haji is full of questions of honor and responsibility, not to mention regret, love, family, disgrace, betrayal and rivalry. Aside from the occasional screen sharing, directors Julian Farino and Ben Chessell frame their action in clean compositions that make good use of the threatening shadows and keep the material lucid even when the allegiances of the different characters become desperately knotted. It doesn’t take long for this to happen, as soon as Kenzo begins to dig up that he learned that Yuto was working for Abbot (Charlie Creed-Miles), a local gangster covered in Eastern Promises style tattoos who teamed up with the Japanese assassin at the expense of his previous professional relationship with Vickers (Justin Long), the son of a Pittsburgh mobster. Everything is intertwined and the fact that the series never gets too messy – and manages to keep a rigid focus on its well-drawn characters, who will soon include secret lovers, tormented killers and a wanted infant – is a testament to his knowledge- make.

The development of Kenzo and Sarah’s romance is not a big shock, but there are surprises for those who have gone beyond the first episodes of Giri / Haji. Barton spends a lot of time laying the groundwork for what turns out to be a multifaceted look at the complications that arise when tortured emotions collide with personal and professional obligations. As all of its main players discover, the duty to work, colleagues, friends, family and yourself can be easy to recognize and yet difficult to live with, especially when love, fear and fury are mixed . These concerns are dealt with a minimum of preaching and arise naturally from the twists and turns of the complex intrigue, which includes the shootings, betrayals and the usual secret deals inherent in the yakuza genre.

Giri / Haji is so good at what he does that we sometimes want him to do more than just rehash elements that have been seen a thousand times before. Although he largely refuses to paint outside the prescribed lines, he nevertheless draws a modest electricity from his East-West dynamics, as well as from his sons. Whether Hira as dark, flawed and kind Kenzo, Macdonald as fallible but decent Sarah, or Kubozuka as temperamental and contentious Yuto, the cast aroused empathy throughout the proceedings, helping to support uniform shenanigans of violence and duplicity of procedures. . And in the performance of Sharpe who steals the stage as a wild child Rodney, a tormented drug addict, a young man so lost that each new step only leads to more danger and misery, the series finds a budding star in the process.

No matter that it is an Anglo-Asian hybrid, Giri / Haji is not flashy enough or unique enough to become a phenomenon of water cooler. Nevertheless, there is fun in recycling well-worn components into something sincere and three-dimensional. It is only at the very end that he takes a truly major artistic risk, interrupting a climatic confrontation between several forces to stage a lyrical and expressionist black and white dance routine in which each major character transmits his fate. literal and emotional in the face of silent body movement. It is such an original and moving moment that we wish Giri / Haji was not afraid to think outside the box during his previous eight hours. Here again, the fact that his robust drama generated such an unforgettable sequence is in itself the justification for the whole affair.

.