Gippslands Lakes Entrance hopes to revive tourism after bush fires

Lakes Entrance accommodation providers and tourism operators hope that this long weekend on Australia Day will see numerous visitors increase sales after fires have ruined their summer trade.

A four-hour drive from Melbourne, Lakes Entrance could be fondly called “Tweed Heads” by Gippsland.

It is known for its spectacular beaches and lakes, budget-priced 1960s Esplanade motels, miniature golf attractions, pedal boats, fish and chips, and ice cream parlors.

With the recently updated Esplanade hiking trail, Bullock Island picnic options, fishing, camping and numerous hiking trails around Lakes Entrance, one of the last truly affordable, versatile, older style family vacation destinations in Victoria.

But with tourism numbers falling sharply as a result of the recent fires in East Gippsland, many small businesses have reported a 90 percent drop in tourism volume for what is likely to be the busiest trading season of the year.

Please come back to the Lakes Entrance

Like many older motels on the promenade from the 1960s to the 1980s, The Sandbar Motel primarily serves a clientele of young families and gray nomads who appreciate the variety of activities and the easy accessibility of the city.

Kellie Makowsky and her husband, who started leasing 10 rooms eight months ago, rely on the summer tourism season to survive the winter months.

Shortly after Christmas, cancellations from Sydney to Lakes Entrance came due to the bushfires in New South Wales, “said Makowsky.

“From December 29th we were hit by fires here in East Gippsland and had a full cancellation until the end of January to February. So yes, it hit us really hard. “

As bills, rents, utilities and staff wages continue to rise, any disruption to a small business’s cash flow creates a wave effect across the community.

“We all hope that we can get government or mental health help to organize our books,” said Ms. Makowsky.

As with most business owners in the city, there will be some concern over the coming months – especially a sharp drop in international bookings for tourists.

“Before the first fires, we had a lot of Americans and Europeans because the dollar is so good for them when they come here, and we had a lot of Chinese, Indians and Sri Lankans,” said Ms. Makowsky.

“But now we have no bookings from international tourists at all, which we rely on in the quieter months.”

Ms. Makowsy said much of the media coverage of the fires had been interpreted by travelers that all of Gippsland was on fire and all roads east of Bairnsdale were closed.

She found that many city dwellers did not understand the size of the region and assumed that cities that were at a considerable distance from the fires were still at risk.

Many countries have issued a travel warning not to visit Australia because of the bushfires, which is really sad. ‘

It is hoped that the Princes Highway to the Lakes entrance, which is fully open, will be cleared by a heavy rain shower, which will continue to be the most volatile obstacle to returning visitors to the city.

In recent years, Lakes Entrance has become a hotspot for recreational fishermen for Chinese vacationers. Many of the old motel shops were bought by Chinese owners.

“A good thing is that the Chinese New Year is on the weekend of Australia Day. Many people love it because we want to start our new year again,” said Ms. Makowsky.

She said she had received a much needed booking boost for the long weekend.

We have a few things ahead of us, the carnival, firecrackers and Chinese New Year firecrackers, and a vintage car get-together, “she said.

Ms. Makowsky emphasized that one way that attentive visitors could help support small family businesses and tourism businesses that have difficulty booking directly with the company in Gippsland.

Online booking sites take up to 20 percent commission from the store and often don’t offer customers a refund in the event of a natural disaster.

The fourth generation cruise business comes to a standstill

James Peel is a fourth generation ship captain at Peels Tourist and Ferry Service at Lakes Entrance.

The company, founded in 1920 by Mr. Peel’s great-grandfather, will celebrate its 100th anniversary in December 2020.

Tours on the Gippsland lakes are offered, which show the dolphins, seals and the diverse bird life of the lake system.

The travel company usually runs four cruises a day on 300 days a year, with the high season between the second Christmas day and the middle of January.

But this year, the number of tourists has dropped 90 percent due to the fires in East Gippsland, preventing the Peel family and other tourism companies in the region from earning vital income for the year.

“We hope that a lot of people will come here on Australia Day weekend at the end of January to recover, but unfortunately a lot of people have to work again,” said Peel.

If school starts at the end of the month, I think we won’t have this peak season before Easter again, which will be a struggle for many companies. ‘

Greg Jerkins, owner of the Footbridge Mini Golf and the Ice Cream Shack, was somewhat more optimistic about the return of visitors to the city.

“People only came from Maffra, Sale or Traralgon for that day to support Lakes Entrance in general,” said Jerkins.

“In the past week, our sales were just over 10 percent of our normal sales.

“We had an almost normal day on Sunday, but it will be some time before we get our numbers back.”

