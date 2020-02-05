Giordano leaves early with an injury in the loss of Flames for Sharks

The Calgary Flames, if they imagine a playoff contender, cannot afford to lose to a cellar resident.

They really can’t afford to lose their captain and defender of the workhorse.

In that case Tuesday can prove to be a double whammy.

It’s bad enough that the Flames failed to claim two points against the struggling San Jose Sharks, 3-1 for a team in second-to-last position in the Western Conference and operated without their top two ahead.

It is worse that Mark Giordano left in the second period and did not return due to a problem with the lower body.

“I don’t know the extent of the injury yet, but of course you worry if he didn’t return,” said Flames, captain Mikael Backlund, after Tuesday’s loss. “Hopefully it’s not as bad as we all think.”

The Flames have had their share of defensive setbacks this season. Without their most reliable rear-guard, they could really get into trouble.

Giordano was injured with six plus minutes to go in Tuesday’s second period, uncomfortable when he tried to fire a one-timer and almost did the splits while falling on the ice.

The 36-year-old was very slow to get up, although he paused to handle the puck on his way back to the couch.

At the next interruption he jumped on the shelves in front of a tester, skating cautiously and shaking both legs before retiring to the dressing room.

Giordano is perhaps the last man the Flames can do without in the race for playoff spots in the Pacific Division.

He is on average 24:08 per game, two and a half minutes more than one of his teammates.

He is a fixed value on the highest defense pair, on the number 1 power-play, on the first penalty-kill unit.

Giordano may not be in the Norris Trophy conversation this winter, but he’s still the best blue-liner in his team … and it’s not particularly close.

If the flames fall behind an invitation after the season, Tuesday’s loss is likely to be at the top of the list of regrets.

The Sharks arrived with only one win in their past six dates, struggling in the 27th rankings and followed by talk about a rebuild.

On this evening, Airdrie raised Aaron Dell, delivered 30 rescues, and Joe Thornton celebrated an important milestone on behalf of the team outside the city.

Dell, ex of the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL, made 16 stops in the opening Stanza, but the Flames finally resolved the opposite puck-stop in the beginning of the second, with Elias Lindholm finding Johnny Gaudreau for a freebie on the back door of a strange man rush.

The sharks not only answered, but only led seven minutes later.

First, colossal blue liner Brent Burns drove to the top of the right-hand circle and uncorked a topper slacker.

Barclay then tore Goodrow Evander Kane out of the slot for a one-timer.

40-year-old Thornton collected his second assist of the evening on Kevin Labanc’s third-period marker, only the 14th in NHL history to reach the 1500-point plateau.

JUMP STARTING JOHNNY

Gaudreau just climbed the Top-10 on Flames’ all-time score tables, but there were more questions after Tuesday’s morning skate as to why the star-left wing is not producing on its usual clip.

It has been a popular topic of conversation this season, with Gaudreau currently only 63 points after just one shy of triple digits in 2018-19.

He at least popped out of a six-game goal score funk against the Sharks.

“We keep coming back to this – we’re not being disappointed in Johnny,” emphasized Flames interim coach Geoff Ward prior to Tuesday’s puck drop. “I think all our players can do better things. Johnny is one of the 20 players in our team.

“It is a game for us at the same time. We are watching San Jose tonight, we are evaluating the San Jose game and we are going to keep it up. I mean, he played some very good games for us this year … You see it all the time with players, occasionally they just need something to happen and then they go on a good long term and a good streak. “

LENGTHY LAYOFF

The Flames dusted defender Michael Stone against the Sharks, his first game action in almost a month.

The 29-year-old was no longer fit since January 5, scratched nine times in a row around the bye / all-star break.

Oliver Kylington was Tuesday’s reserve blue lining.

“I tried to approach things a little differently (this season) and try to stay positive and try not to get frustrated,” said Stone, who so far is limited to 23 loggings and has scratched a team high-31 times . “I don’t want to take things for granted – it’s a privilege to play and when I get the chance to play, I want to play hard and I want to play well. And for that to happen, I have to do things well if I don’t play. “

[email protected]

Twitter.com/WesGilbertson