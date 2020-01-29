Gina uses her social media to filter out photos of her changing body. Credit: TLC.

In the next episode of My 600-lb Life, we meet Gina Krasley, who has bottomed out. For this reason, she has the successful series of TLC and Dr. Younan Nowzaradan hired for help at his weight loss clinic in Houston, Texas.

Gina and her wife Beth live with Gina’s mother at home, but they have no support. There is a rift when Gina’s mother and sister blame Ms. Beth for helping and contributing to Gina’s spiral weight problem.

Now it will take Gina’s will to go to Houston to see Dr. Get Now’s help to save her life and marriage.

Who is Gina Krasley?

You can now see the tremendous change between the picture newer above and the bride Gina 2016 (right) as her weight loss is obvious. Credit: TLC.

Gina was Gina Marie LeMehaute in 2016 before marrying Beth Krasley, who shared on social media that she is very in love. @ beth070584 wrote: “I am married to the love of my life on October 1st, 2016. It is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I could never live a day without it. I love you, Gina !!!!”

On May 2, 2019, Beth, who got a bit of bullshit from Gina’s immediate family, tweeted about the support of her wife Gina, whose weight loss, according to all, was ongoing.

She said: “I am so very proud of my wife, she does it !!!! And she can’t be stopped !!! I love you so much, baby. Good job and keep it up.”

The marriage vows of Gina Marie LeMehaute and Elizabeth Krasley were published online. Her vows were taken by Todd Kenneth Snyder in New Jersey on October 1, 2016.

Her vows were:

Dear and beloved guests,

We are gathered here to join GinaMarie LeMehaute and Elizabeth Krasley in the spiritual union of marriage.

This contract is not frivolous, but is thoughtful and serious and must be concluded with a deep sense of duties and responsibilities. Please keep in mind that love, loyalty and understanding are the basis for a happy and lasting home.

GinaMarie LeMehaute and Elizabeth Krasley will now share their vows.

* (Vows) *

Are you taking GinaMarie LeMehaute this woman, Elizabeth Krasley, to be your rightfully married partner, to be and hold for the rich or poor in good times and in good suffering as long as you both stay with her life?

* (Waiting for confirmation) *

Take this wife, GinaMarie LeMehaute, to Elizabeth Krasley as your rightfully married partner, to be and keep in good and bad times, for rich or poor, in sickness and health, and to live as long as you both ?

* (Waiting for confirmation) *

GinaMarie LeMehaute and Elizabeth Krasley will now exchange rings as a symbol of their love and commitment.

* (Ring Exchange) *

Through the authority given to me by American Marriage Ministries and the state of New Jersey, I am now declaring you a woman!

Has Gina posted anything on social media yet?

Yes, she used her Facebook and Instagram accounts to show headshots of her changing looks online.

