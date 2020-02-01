Gilmore becomes the first Patriot to win the NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore became the first player in the franchise history to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press. He only becomes the sixth cornerback in general to win the prize, which dates back to 1971. for the leader with a career-high six interceptions, two of which came back for touchdowns. The 29-year-old also tied for the NFL lead with 20 defended passes, corresponding to his single-season high of the year before. He joins Ty Law as the only players in franchise history with multiple seasons of more than 20 defended passes. Gilmore also placed a career-high 53 tackles and recovered one fight. He helped the Patriots to finish number 1 in the NFL in total defense (275.9 yards per game) and points allowed per game (14.1). Gilmore earned his third Pro Bowl selection in 2019, his second at New England and a second consecutive selection for the AP All-Pro First Team. He was also called AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October 2019 after placing 11 tackles, seven defended passes and two interceptions as part of a defense that kept opponents on only three touchdowns throughout the month. Last month Gilmore was named the Defensive Player of the Year 2019 by the Professional Football Writers of America. The Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award is presented to the most notable defender in the NFL at the end of each season. The winner is decided by votes from a panel of 50 AP sports writers who regularly cover the NFL. Gilmore becomes the first defender back to win the prize since Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu did so after the 2010 season. Other cornerbacks that have been named AP NFL Defensive player of the year include Charles Woodson (2009), Lester Hayes (1980) and three Pro Football Hall of Famers: Deion Sanders (1994), Rod Woodson (1993) and Mel Blounte (1975).

