Gilles, Poirier rebound from unusual cupboard failure to win short dance paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“I even said” Should we stop? “, Gilles said.” No no no. “

The duo scored 88.86 points, well ahead of Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, the junior world champion last year, who came in second with 77.26. Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus scored 75.83 to finish third.

Keegan Messing is the leader after the men’s short program, while Alicia Pineault won the women’s short program.

Wardrobe malfunctions are a danger in the glittering, gauzy, sequined sport of figure skating. Skaters have split pants and bare breasts. At the Pyeongchang Olympic Games, the belt on Gabriella Papadakis’s dress broke, revealing her chest. She and the French partner Guillaume Cizeron won ice dance silver behind the Canadian Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Getting stuck, Gilles said, was a first for her.

“We’ve decided you can really throw everything at us afterwards,” said Gilles, a 28-year-old from Toronto. “Thank goodness we have some random directions for picking things up.”

“Romance” was their guideline for that part of the program.

“So we were” Romance! Romance! Romance! “Gilles said. “It’s great that we have these signals, but god, it’s a laugh, that’s for sure.”

Gilles skated the program with a part of her pulled loose.

“I had the whole pile on the side fluttering on my head. Yes, it is still there. How ridiculous do I look now? “She laughed. “Because I was laughing at my hair, I don’t think I was so focused on my feet and I just let myself go on the autopilot and let the training do its work.

After years of fighting in the shadow of virtue and Moir, Gilles and Poirier, a 28-year-old from Unionville, Ont., Strive for their first Canadian title. They became second four times, either with Virtue and Moir or with Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje, who take the season off and can also retire.

In the women’s singles, Pineault landed three triple jumps to score 63.15 points for her program on Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black”.

“A year ago I was in a wheelchair in the stands,” said the 20-year-old from Montreal.

She had had a high ankle sprain just before she left for last year’s Canadian championships and tried to practice unsuccessfully.

“It was very difficult to recover so quickly both physically and mentally,” Pineault said. “I tried, but at the end of the day time was missing.”

Madeline Schizas from Oakville, Ont., Scored 60.66 points, while world bronze medalist Gabrielle Daleman from Newmarket, Ont. Her entire program struggled to reach third place (59.51).

“I’m absolutely pissed off about how I skate,” Daleman said. “It was terrible, it wasn’t me or how I trained. And I’m going to leave it behind and focus on (Saturday) and what I have to do, not focus on scores, don’t focus on placement, just focus on me and what I need to do. “

The 22-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., Has had a laundry list of ailments in recent seasons and has visited a good part of the psychiatric problems last season. She finished fifth in the Canadian championships last year, but was a late addition to the world team after proving fitness. She finished 11th in the world championships, her worst result in five years.

Daleman said last week that she was dealing with pneumonia and missed a few weeks of training earlier in the season with an ankle injury.

It showed Friday as she stumbled out of a jump and struggled to reach her knife with her hand on what was normally a beautifully executed and routine relaxation.

“The strategy was that I was just going to do what I know how to do in skate, it was a while for competition, but in the end it is not an excuse, injury is not an excuse, pneumonia is not an excuse, I am not going to be one of to be the people who will blame it on something, “she said.” It was a bad skate, I am an athlete, it happens and I am going to leave it behind. “

In men’s singles, Messing opened with a huge quadruple approach-triple approach on the way to scoring 92.61 points. Nam Nguyen came in second with 88.04, while Roman Sadovsky came in third (85.02).

The national event defines the team for the world championships in Montreal in March.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 17, 2020.

The Canadian press