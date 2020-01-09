GigSpace preview: Gordon Grdina starts 2020 with the debut recording of Nomad Trio

Loading...

Nomad Trio by Gordon Grdina

When: Saturday, January 11, 7.30 p.m.

Where: GigSpace (953 Gladstone Ave.)

Admission: $ 25, tickets available at gigspace.ca or at the door. Reserve by calling 613-729-0693

Nomad is the new album by guitarist and former player Gordon Grdina, pianist Matt Mitchell and drummer Jim Black. The debut of the trio, released on Friday, the latest in a series of projects between the Vancouver-based Juno prize winner Grdina and various N.Y. jazz scene competitions to result in a record.

A few years ago, Grdina outlined his plan to participate in the legendary music scene of the American metropolis. Today he sees himself anchored in it, with a number of groups en route.

“Many of my best friends are in New York, and I really feel a part of both musical communities,” Grdina said.

“But neither of these groups in both cities play together regularly, because everyone is too busy. Instead, I will book a tour, we’ll meet and play a few warm-up shows in New York before we leave, show the project, and go into the studio at the end. “

Grdina has several documents from his groups, both on the east and west coast. The atmospheric improvisations of the N.Y.-based Gordon Grdina Quartet – Oscar Noriega (reed), Russ Lossing (piano) and Satoshi Takeishi (drums) – and the dynamic Egyptian orchestra-meets-jazz big band Haram from Vancouver both have two recordings.

Keeping projects in the long term leads to better studio results, even if the players only come together for periodic tours.

“I tried to create real group sounds instead of sessions of people being thrown together, so I’m very specific about who I’m asking to join and why,” Grdina said.

“Every time there is an understanding that the band is an ongoing thing, that there will be periodically longer tours, this results in more dedication to the music. That is about how everyone in New York is doing and how long-term musical relationships are built. “

The Nomad Trio does not take time to get fierce. The opening track Wildlife is almost 11 minutes from Grdina’s continuous fast plectrum, played against Mitchell’s heavy piano vibrations and Black’s always perfect drumming.

This is a power trio that relies on the drive of both percussive piano and drums to make heavy backing that the guitar cuts through. Benbow and Lady Choral are the only “ballads” and bring a wonderful rest to the six-track album.

Grdina says that the music for Nomad Trio is one of the most challenging to write because each player occupies his own rhythmic place in the compositions. He admits that he has driven himself “a little crazy” by writing new material for the upcoming tour to push the boundaries of each player.

“Nomad Trio came from wanting to work with Matt and also to finally meet Jim, with whom I had been trying to work together for years,” said Grdina.

“It turned out that we could only work for a week to get together, take a tour, record the album and take Jim to the airport to go on another tour the next day. This year we have the luxury of a larger time window both front and back and I expect that we will record another album after this tour. “

That “luxury” time window is approximately 14 days.

That is the reality of how jazz musicians practice their profession – everyone plans and plans months, even years, in advance. So much for the entire rock’n roll lifestyle, it almost goes out the window if you want to be a world-class improviser and keep control of your recorded output.

In recent decades, Grdina has built up an impressive reputation for both his guitar player and his performance on the old, a traditional lute from the Middle East. Whereas these two instruments may have been separate parts of the whole earlier in his career, nowadays they fit into almost every project he has on the way. Ratings for all his recent recordings glowed constantly.

He won a Juno 2019 for instrumental album of the year for his highly inventive solo old session entitled China Cloud in honor of the popular improvised music venue in Vancouver.

“Twenty years ago, when I learned old as a new instrument, I had to pay attention to tradition, to really learn how to play it and to respect the culture where it comes from,” he said.

“At the same time, I had my own artistic tendencies to just use it and not to compartmentalize it, but it took a lot of time before I felt comfortable doing that. Personally, I still think I’m just scratching the surface with it in so many ways. “

If you bring old in ensembles with players who are otherwise not used to the sound, unique, rewarding sessions are generated. Grdina says he likes what he can do with the instrument in non-traditional environments, or when non-traditional players join him in more traditional combos.

Also in the new year on Irabagast Records is Resist, with the Gordon Grdina Septet, with guest saxophonist Jon Irabagon. The musician says he would still like to get together with drummer Kenton Loewen to write a new album with the instrumental duo Peregrine Falls nominated by Juno and to release his inner rocker.

“We’ve both been deep in other things for a while, but we really want to write another album and play it again, so it will happen,” Grdina said.

“I am also involved in a history of the blues stuff at primary and secondary schools with the amazing Dawn Pemberton on vocals, John Roper on guitar and bass and Geoff Hicks on drums. Blues was the place where my whole interest in improvisation began, walking around Burnaby in cowboy boots and dreaming to be Stevie Ray Vaughan. “

Grdina still attributes his heavy electoral style to those early outings in exaggerated electric blues.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Eating out: Hey Kitchen’s glowing hot fusion presents Japanese takes on simple Western dishes

Justin Bieber says he fought Lyme disease and mono

Adrian Cho from Ottawa left Shopify to pursue a new passion: nature photography