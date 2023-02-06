Gigi Hadid joins Tan France on season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Next in Fashion

This week, Netflix surprised us by announcing that the previously canceled television show Next in Fashion will be renewed after all, and with a new host.

When it was canceled after the first season, many people were perplexed. Next in Fashion received an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is quite rare, and the 10-episode show featured an impressive roster of celebrity guest judges, including global fashion influencer and Instagram maven Eva Chen, prominent fashion designers Prabal Gurung, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and Christopher Kane, supermodel Adriana Lima, and the legendary Tommy Hilfiger.

A Glimpse of the Show “Next in Fashion”

Netflix’s Next in Fashion is a reality competition show that features 18 of the most talented up-and-coming fashion designers from around the world. Hosted by Queer Eye’s Tan France and fashion model Alexa Chung, the show puts these designers through a series of challenges to create looks for top industry professionals such as Eva Longoria and Hailee Steinfeld. The contestants must prove their skill and creativity while they battle it out in the fashion arena to ultimately be crowned the next big name in Fashion. Along the way, viewers will get insight into the creative process of designing a collection, as well as gain an appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into making each piece.

Fans of Fashion and design will be delighted to watch the twists and turns of this competition as these aspiring designers take their dreams to the catwalk. With inspiring challenges and stunning design reveals, Next in Fashion is a must-watch for anyone who wants to catch a glimpse of what it takes to be a fashion designer.

Who Will Host Next In Fashion Season 2?

Netflix has just announced that season 2 of Next in Fashion will be hosted by Tan France and supermodel Gigi Hadid. This is a major surprise for fans of the show, as this combination promises to bring exciting energy to the series. With his signature sartorial style and sharp wit, Tan France will surely make for a captivating host. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, brings a unique perspective to the show due to her experience in both Fashion and modeling. This dynamic duo is sure to bring their combined expertise and style as they guide viewers through an unforgettable season of Next in Fashion.

How Gigi Hadid Announced her Presence in the Show?

Gigi Hadid used Instagram as a platform to share the news with her followers, expressing her excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. She wrote, “So excited to join @tanfrance and share that Next in Fashion is coming to Netflix on March 3rd !!”

So get ready for some amazing fashion shows and inspiring design challenges because season 2 of Next in Fashion is sure to be a fashion extravaganza like no other. With Tan France and Gigi Hadid as hosts, viewers are in for an unforgettable journey into the world of high-end fashion design. We can’t wait to see what these two will bring to the show!

Why is Alexa Chung not hosting Next in Fashion season 2?

We are still determining why Alexa Chung isn’t hosting the show. However, Netflix has yet to make an official statement about why Alexa Chung is not returning as host for season 2 of Next In Fashion, leaving many fans to speculate. However, it’s possible that the show wanted to take a new direction, especially with the addition of Gigi Hadid as co-host. With her years of experience in both Fashion and modeling, Hadid brings a unique perspective to the show that may have needed to improve in season 1.

Regardless of the reason for Chung’s departure, we are sure to see an exciting new style and perspective from Hadid and France in this upcoming series. We can’t wait to find out what these two will bring!

Final Thoughts

Next in Fashion is sure to be a hit when it returns to Netflix with its new hosts, Tan France and Gigi Hadid. With innovative challenges and stunning reveals, viewers will get an inside look at the creative process of fashion design from some of the most talented up-and-coming designers. This season promises to be full of surprises and fashion-forward looks, so make sure to tune in on March 3rd to get a glimpse of what it takes to be the Next In Fashion!