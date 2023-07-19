Gigi Hadid Enjoys Cayman Islands Vacation Following Arrest Over Marijuana Possession

The American model Gigi Hadid, who is 28, was caught and then let go in the Cayman Islands along with her buddy Leah McCarthy. They were found with a tiny amount of marijuana, said the officials. Though they had this problem, they still managed to have a great time on their holiday. They posted photos of the beautiful sights they saw during their stay.

Arrest Details

Arriving on a private jet from the United States on July 10, the pair landed at the Owen Roberts International Airport General Aviation Terminal, where a search by the Customs and Border Control Officer found marijuana and “utensils used for the consumption of ganja” in their luggage. According to the local newspaper Cayman Marl Road, Hadid and McCarthy were charged with the importation of marijuana and importation of utensils and subsequently processed at a prisoner detention center. They were later released on bail.

Court Proceedings

Hadid and McCarthy made an appearance in the Summary Court two days after the arrest, where they pleaded guilty. They were charged a fine of $1,000, equivalent to 1,000 Cayman Islands dollars. Despite the legal proceedings, no conviction was recorded.

Hadid’s Stand on the Incident

Responding to the incident, Hadid’s representative confirmed that the marijuana was bought legally in New York with a medical license. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island,” the rep expressed in a statement to the press.

Enjoying the Island Life

After the news broke, Hadid took to Instagram to share snapshots of her island escapade, which included time in the Caribbean’s turquoise waters, bikini shots, and mouthwatering food savored by the beach. The Victoria’s Secret model also revealed a dragon tattoo on her hip through her Instagram posts, with the caption “mornin!” to a set of pictures shared four days after the arrest. Following the initial incident, the duo has continued to embrace the blissful surroundings and vibrant island life. The Instagram updates show Hadid and McCarthy indulging in the azure waters, strolling along the sandy beaches, and sampling the local cuisine.

Social Media Updates

Hadid captioned her post, “All’s well that ends well,” indicating that she and her companions are making the most out of their island getaway. She also reposted an image from Alana O’Herlihy, who is vacationing with the duo, along with a call to the post on her feed. McCarthy, on the other hand, humorously captioned her post with beachside photos, “Being this cute? Guilty on all charges.”

Final Note

Despite the hiccup in their initial arrival, both Hadid and McCarthy seem to have fully embraced the island life, proving the old saying, “All’s well that ends well.” As they bask in the sun and crystal blue waters of the Caribbean, the pair are the embodiment of the famous quote, “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” They have turned a challenging situation into a chance to unwind, relax, and enjoy their time together.