Hadid’s supermodel sisters were opposed to each other on the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday – with Gigi in black and Bella in white.

Gigi, 24, strutted for Chanel in a strict, long-sleeved black belted dress that came straight from Salem in a show at the Grand Palais around 1690.

The velvet dress, which included an oversized, dotted round collar and matching cuffs, was combined with a pilgrim-style belt and black pumps, white socks and stockings that were visible through a high slit.

Gigi’s locks were pulled back to a solid piece and she wore minimal make-up.

Meanwhile, younger sister Bella was more a sinner than a saint and rocked an insightful outfit on the Alexandre Vauthier Show. The 23-year-old stunner left little room for imagination in a white pinstripe blazer over her bare chest and the matching high-waisted trousers.

She posted a video of herself completing the show in the risky getup – holding the jacket together as she spun around the end of the runway.

“Close the beautiful @alexandrevauthier couture show today … I love you Alex, I’m so proud of you,” she signed the clip.

Just as politely as her sister, Gigi thanked Virginie Viard, who replaced Karl Lagerfeld at the head of Chanel after the legendary designer died last year.

“Merci beaucoup @virginieviard @amandaharlech and the whole, sweet, hardworking CHANEL Atelier team that put so much into these couture pieces. It’s an honor :] ”, Gigi wrote.