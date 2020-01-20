Gigabyte works with Incooling for phase change cooled systems - Cooling - News

Gigabyte has announced that it is working with Incooling to increase the cooling capabilities for its overclockable R161 server platform. The first target for technology development and prototyping will be in the server market, where higher speeds can bring major benefits – for example, applications for the high-frequency trading market.

With the above in mind, Gigabyte and Incooling are adapting R161 series servers that were previously dependent on Asetek ServerLSL closed loop fluid circulation systems to support overclocking and maximize performance. Because of the sounds of things, the new cooling technology seems to have made quite a difference in temperatures and OC speeds.

Up to “20 ° C lower core temperatures”

“Incooling’s technology is able to bring temperatures far below traditional data center air temperatures, unlocking a new class of turbo servers,” said the Gigabyte press release.

It is claimed that internal testing of the advanced two-phase cooling technology on the R161 servers offers the following benefits; “Core temperatures lower by up to 20 ° C that increase the clock speed by 10 percent while reducing overall power consumption by 200 W”. The diagram below shows the basic science behind the phase change cooling technology used here.

The diagram shows an overview of the flow of the specialized refrigerant that fills the system. It provides cooling if it changes from liquid to gas, after which the coolant is condensed back into liquid in a condenser area, assisted by a radiator / fan (s). According to the theory, the phase change system does not require a pump because the cooling / condensation cycle is driven by the heat from the processor. However, you can see that the Gigabyte diagram contains a pump of some sort, probably to ensure consistent performance.

Gigabyte and Incooling will continue to refine this cooling system with the overall goal of better performance with lower energy consumption – an important balancing act for servers. In the future, Gigabyte server systems such as the H-Series multi-node servers for high-performance computing and G-Series GPU servers for artificial intelligence will be tested with this phase-changing cooling technology.

On Computex 2018, Case King / der8auer showed off a pump-less phase shift cooler that “would actually become a product” but that has not yet been completed or shipped. At Computex 2016, Raijintek demonstrated a ‘passive liquid cooler’ using phase change liquid with a boiling point below 40 ° C – this is also a product that is not available.