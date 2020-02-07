Gifts for him that he will love this Valentine’s Day

We all love to receive gifts, especially when someone gives us something we really want or need. But finding the right gift for someone can sometimes feel like an art in itself. At first it seems like everyone has everything these days. Second, when you spend money on something, it should be more than the thought that counts. Finally, and perhaps more importantly, it shouldn’t be a simple gift card for a retailer like Amazon. You want to show that you have invested at least a little time and energy in deciding on the right gift.

To help you find the perfect gift for that special guy in your life – whether that special person, your father, brother or friend – we have put together the best items most guys would expect. Finding Valentine’s Day gifts for men can be particularly difficult, as they don’t usually want traditional flowers or stuffed animals. No matter whether he is training or wants to start, needs new earphones for commuting or running or maybe wants to improve his cooking skills, we have the right thing for you. And if you are looking for a gift for that special woman in your life, we have selected gifts that she will love so you can put everyone on your list.

Apple Watch Series 5

In our test, we rated the Apple Watch Series 5 as almost perfect for a reason. The stylish design, the constantly available display and the fitness functions make the smartwatch the best purchase in 2019. If you are already the proud owner of an iPhone or an Apple AirPod, the latest WatchOS device is the next logical step for you.

Microsoft Surface Go 2-in-1 laptop

Although we can do so much with our smartphones, they are not a great replacement for computers. And although laptops are pretty portable, they’re not as convenient as smartphones. Here tablets or 2-in-1 laptops are a great option and an even bigger gift. Surface Go offers the mobility of a tablet and the performance of a laptop.

Nintendo Switch

While video games are mainly marketed for children and young adults, the rest of us would not mind breaking out of our busy lives to sit back and play games. And Nintendo Switch is a great gift option considering portability and nostalgic games from the 90s (but only better).

Echelon FitPass

Echelon is one of the leading exercise bike brands that has developed one of the best peloton alternatives on the market. The company has taken its smart technologies one step further with a home training option without heavy equipment. Echelon’s FitPass Plus is a fitness membership service with live and on-demand courses offered around the clock – from the comfort of your own home. They are carried out by top-class trainers in various training categories, including yoga, boxing, cardio and much more. You simply stream it from your tablet or TV. It is ideal for everyone on your gift list who has limited space and a New Year’s resolution.

Olympus PEN E-PL9 kit with 14-42 mm EZ lens

With the further development of smartphones, taking high-quality photos has become a matter of course. But it’s always special to own a camera. If the guy you’re getting a gift for wants to take their amateur photography skills to the next level, consider marking them up as a mirrorless digital camera. This particular Olympus model was rated as the best mirrorless camera for beginners.

Disney + Bundle subscription

Disney + is the exclusive streaming home of a significant portion of Disney’s extensive content archive. This can be the perfect gift for fans of Star Wars and Marvel as it’s the only place to see new material like the very first live action series, The Mandalorian, as well as upcoming content from Marvel Studios. What’s even better is that you can bundle a Disney + subscription with ESPN + and Hulu Making is a great gift for everyone

Trtl pillow plus

These horseshoe-shaped travel pillows tend to cause more neck pain than comfort, and it’s not like airlines make it easier with cramped seats that barely recline. Here a Trtl airplane pillow can make the difference. Perfect for the man who travels often, this pillow is fully adjustable because all comfort zones are different.

Google Nest Hub

Of all the intelligent speakers, those with an HD display are the best – like the Google Nest Hub – because why shouldn’t you be able to watch YouTube videos, see who is at the door, or with friends from afar Chat video? or relatives? The Nest Hub is a great gift for anyone looking to improve the technology in their home.

Airpods Pro

Apple has finally made it. They took their favorite AirPods and made them noise-absorbing with the AirPods Pro. And unlike the previous AirPods models, these Pros are also waterproof, making them perfect for all Apple fans who need an earphone option for running outdoors or doing sweaty workouts.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Not everyone is bound to Apple’s iOS interface. For those with a Samsung or other Android smartphone, Samsung has launched its own ear bud alternative, the Galaxy Buds. Like the AirPods Pro, they are noise-canceling and really wireless, but the battery life is superior. A great gift option for the man you know with a Galaxy smartphone.

Fitbit Versa 2

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are becoming more and more synonymous. If the guy you’re buying a gift for is more training than answering calls, you want to bend over to a watch that puts fitness features first, like the Versa 2.

65-inch TCL Roku 4K TV

Would you like to give someone a present? This TCL 4K TV has the wow factor you’re looking for. This 65-inch 4-series will no doubt sit in the middle of his living room and act as an infotainment hub for the entire household. For this reason, TCL has developed an application for Android and iOS for improved navigation that not only dictates voice commands, but can also use the handset’s keyboard as an input method.

PicoBrew Pico Model C beer brewing system

With homebrewing, he can prepare craft beer at will, and with the PicoBrew C, the process is easier for newcomers with dishwasher-safe parts. He can choose from over a hundred beers from well-known breweries such as Alesong and Elysian.

GoPro Hero8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera

If he’s the adventurous guy, he definitely needs a GoPro by his side to capture all the wild and breathtaking moments that most of us are unlikely to ever experience. GoPro Hero8 offers smooth, detailed video and clear audio. It captures movements without ghosting so that even his most extreme exploits look good.

Scentbird subscription

The bottle of cologne has always been a safe gift bet, but you run the risk of getting a smell that it already has or worse, he doesn’t like it. That’s why a Scentbird subscription can be the perfect gift. They send him a new fragrance every month. New month. New fragrance. No long-term commitment with the same smell.

iRobot Roomba i7

Most of us don’t have time to clean. Fortunately, we now have robots that can do the job for us. iRobot is the leading robot vacuum cleaner brand. So you know that a Roomba is a safe bet for anyone who needs an extra hand to clean their pad.

