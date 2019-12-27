Gift card sales soar as Australians ditch 'useless' Christmas gifts

Loading...

While gift cards were once considered the loose option for Christmas gifts, experts believe that the movement away from traditional physical gifts has seen their resurgence in relevance.

Mr Karp, a former David Jones executive, blamed Australians who strayed from buying "unnecessary gifts", referring to a recent survey that suggested $ 400 million was spent as unwanted gifts last Christmas.

Prezzee CEO Antony Karp

"The great thing about gift cards is that the recipient will be able to buy something they really want," he said.

Prezzee also recorded a 300 percent increase in purchases on Christmas Day itself, suggesting that an increase in the number of time-poor consumers could also contribute to the growing popularity of gift cards.

"They woke up on Christmas morning, realized that Aunt Agnes was coming and they didn't give her a gift or the online delivery didn't arrive on time," he said. declared. "These are the people who were taken aback."

But beyond being a good choice for picky buyers, gift cards are also a boon for retailers, with any unredeemed value on gift cards flowing directly to their results after a certain period of time, under an accounting policy known as "breakage".

JB Hi-Fi is a popular choice for gift cards.

Electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi, an eternally popular choice for gift cards, recorded $ 253.3 million of current and non-current deferred revenue in its 2019 annual report, much of which relates to cards – unused gifts.

Likewise, Wesfarmers, who owns Officeworks and Bunnings, reported $ 83 million in deferred gift card revenue for 2019. In Australian department stores, such as David Jones and Big W, it is understood that approximately 10 to 20% of sales are made via gift cards.

Recent changes to consumer law have moderated some break rates for retailers, with gift cards now expected to have a minimum expiration period of three years.

But Gary Mortimer, a retail expert and associate professor at the Queensland University of Technology, noted that retailers can also benefit even when customers remember to spend their gift cards.

"If you have a $ 30 gift card, you buy a $ 25 item and there is $ 5 left, they will not give you change and most people will not come back to redeem the latter $ 5", a- he declared.

"So the company is keeping this money."

A survey by the Finder comparison website in 2018 estimated that a total of $ 148 million a year is wasted by Australians in non-redeemed or partially redeemed gift cards, or about 6% of the 2.5 billions of dollars we estimate we spend on the sector each year.

And as traders are faced with low spending conditions and the confidence of GFC-type consumers, many would cross their fingers so that these special Christmas gifts remain forgotten.

Dominic Powell writes on the retail industry for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

