Gibson honors Kobe, Gigi ... the modest cake from Mayfield ... Tyreek searches for Tokyo bid

📌 GIBSON’S MASK PAYHOLD

Friday 31-1: Ducks goaltender and Whitehall native John Gibson Tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant on Friday evening, in a specially painted target mask in their game against the Lightning:

This tribute mask from Kobe Bryant will be worn by John Gibson tonight while the #NHLDucks take on the Lightning at @HondaCenter. The mask has a silhouette of Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, surrounded by the names of the seven other victims of the tragedy.

🎨: @ShellShockCo pic.twitter.com/uKLFmdnPpl

– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 31, 2020

Another in a long series of moving and serious tribute to the Bryants. – Bob

MAYFIELD FOCUSED?

Friday 31-1: Baker Mayfield ate a little – just a little – modest cake Friday in the Get Up program of ESPN, bury the hatchet with co-host and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan who was critical of Mayfield during the 2019 season, which led to negative reactions from the QB of the Browns.

Mayfield admitted some immatureness: “Let’s face it. I put my foot in my mouth a lot last year.” He also acknowledged that he was too distracted by external criticism, and he vowed to ignore them in the future, while adding, “I must still be myself.” He won’t be able to go anywhere else, because he had the worst touchdown to interception ratio of the competition in 2019 (22/21) and the second worst passer (78.8) qualified quarterbacks.

I give it three weeks. – Bob

RHINO SPITS UP S.B. WINNER

Friday 31-1: It should be a close match between the Chiefs and the 49ers Sunday, so if you don’t trust the oddsmakers or can’t decide, a Rhino in the Cincinnati Zoo has a … umm … unique selection process that’s not for the prude :

AND THE WINNER IS: Fiona broke the hippo at Cincinnati Zoo while she made her Super Bowl prediction on Thursday. Who do you think she’s picking? pic.twitter.com/xwFx1yk2f7

– CBS News (@CBSNews) January 31, 2020

We have covered all your bases here at DKPS. You’re welcome. – Bob

HILL WANT OLYMPICA

Friday 31-1: Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill announced that he wants to try out the American Olympic track team if he is healthy after the Super Bowl. Hill was a Georgia 5A track champion in the 100 and 200 meters in 2012, but has not raced competitively since running at the Garden City Community College in 2013.

He had a message for his doubters after a twitter post showed his best time against the 200M runners in the 2016 Rio games:

I hear a lot of people say I can’t do it, but they also said I couldn’t make it in the NFL 😌 https://t.co/zIOB1MxMM0

– Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 31, 2020

Hill is a great athlete and he would crush me in a race – every race, every day – but at the end of July we will both watch TV. – Bob

GRANDERSON HANGS ‘UP

Friday 31-1: outfielder Curtis Granderson announced his retirement from baseball on Friday:

It was an incredible trip! Thanks for the ride of your life, @MLB @MLB_PLAYERS pic.twitter.com/0AgOgSjWSC

– Curtis Granderson (@ cgrand3) January 31, 2020

Granderson, 38, played 16 seasons – mainly with the Tigers, Yankees and Mets. The triple all-star finishes with 1800 career hits, 344 home runs, 937 RBIs and a .803 OPS. – Bob

HERTL HAS ACL, MCL RIPPED

Thursday 1/30: Sharks ahead Tomas Hertl will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL suffered a 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Wednesday night. Hertl has 16 goals and 20 assists in 48 games, and his 36 points are in second place for the defender Erik Karlsson.

Hertl went awkwardly in the endboards in the first period and did not return:

“This is unfortunate.” #NHLNow discusses Tomas Hertl’s seasonal injury. pic.twitter.com/a37goBaJvW

– NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 30, 2020

This probably put an end to the slender hope that San Jose should also reach the late season. The sharks are currently in 13th place in the Western Conference, nine points from the last play-off spot, currently owned by the Coyotes. – Bob

OLSEN, PANTHERS PART WAYS

Thursday 1/30: Panthers tight end Greg Olsen and management agreed to break up on Thursdays, making Olsen a free agent.

Olsen, 34, had 52 catches for 597 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games in 2019. He played nine seasons in Carolina and is the third leading receiver of all time, and the Panthers’ leader in tight end points in catches (524) and yards ( 6,463), which adds 39 touchdowns.

Olsen indicated in a released statement that he wants to keep playing. He would be a nice addition to a team looking for a tight end to the veteran, who, when healthy, has been one of the most productive in the last decade. – Bob

WATKINS UNCERTAIN OF THE FUTURE?

Thursday 1/30: Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said in an interview that he may sit outside the 2020 season if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl “to rest and chill.” Watkins will enter the final year of a three-year deal in Kansas City the following season and he is scheduled to earn $ 14 million – nothing is guaranteed – that would place him in the top 15 of wide-ranging recipient salaries for 2020.

In two seasons with the Chiefs, Watkins has 92 catches for 1192 yards and six touchdowns.

Sounds more like a contract negotiation than a serious statement from Watkins, but his production does not seem to justify the money. – Bob

DUKES FALL TO FLYERS

Wednesday 1/29: Duquesne performed yeoman work in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to upset No. 7 Dayton 73-69 Wednesday evening at PPG Paints Arena.

The Dukes trailed eight minutes after the break with 19 points, but rushed to a 19-4 run to make it a four-point game with just over seven minutes remaining. However, they could never take the lead and lost their third consecutive A-10 match. Duquesne struggled to defend when Dayton shot 59.2 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from outside the arc, and the failure of the dukes at the free throw line was ultimately the difference, as they only made 7 of 13 while the Flyers all seven of their attempts.

Duquesne (15-5, 5-3) had four double-digit players led by the middle Michael Hughes 19 points. Forward Marcus Weathers had 17 and a team led eight rebounds while guards Tavian Dunn-Martin and Sincere Carry Added 14 and 11 points respectively.

Second year ahead Obi Toppin’s double-double LED Dayton (19-2, 8-0) with game highs in points (22) and rebounds (10). guard Jalen Crutcher 18 points added, 4 for 6 out of three.

Duquesne will now try to end their conference losing streak while organizing LaSalle (10-10, 1-7) Saturday in PPG Paints Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 14:00. ET. Those with ESPN + can watch it before the Super Bowl. – Bob

SINCLAIR ALWAYS HAS THE MOST OBJECTIVES

Wednesday 1/29: Team Canada soccer captain and ahead Christine Sinclair scored Wednesday and 184 international goals and became the most important goal scorer of all time among men and women in the international competition, which surpassed the American ladies ahead Abby Wambach:

Christine: History is being written. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you.

And for every girl who comes in the Pack with a dream to achieve that that doesn’t even exist: we believe in you. Your pack is with you. And history is waiting for you. @ Sincy12 https://t.co/rNxjjpV7tZ pic.twitter.com/xkUjLtNXHn

– Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) January 29, 2020

Sinclair, 36, scored on a penalty in the sixth minute and hit one from just outside the penalty area in the 22nd minute in an 11-0 route from St. Kitts and Nevis in a CONCACAF Olympic Qualifier. – Bob

BRYANT WILL NOT BE THERE UNTIL 2021

Wednesday 1/29: Cub’s third baseman Kris Bryant lost a complaint against his team and claimed that he should have a further year of service and could therefore be a free agent after the 2020 season. Now he will only be eligible for a free agency in 2021.

The complaint comes from the Cubs who summoned Bryant on April 17, 2015 and denied his ability to collect a full year of service with one day. The Cubs were well within the rules and this was the expected outcome of the complaint.

The Cubs now have two years of effective control over Bryant, giving them additional leverage if they want to put him in a trade this season. – Bob

HOUNDS ADD MENSAH

Wednesday 1/29: One day after they strengthened their defense, Riverhounds SC added a player to their attack and signed forwards Ropapa Mensah up to a one-year contract in 2020 with a team option for 2021.

Mensah, 22, has played three USL seasons and combines 18 goals and 10 assists with Nashville and Penn FC.

In a team release, coach of Hounds Bob Lilley said Mensah, a resident of Ghana, “is a young player who has already had an impact in this competition … a player of good size, pace and skill who makes defenders uncomfortable …”

Mensah is young and has his advantage, but more needs to be done to compensate for the loss in advance Neco Brett who scored 17 goals for Hounds in 2019. – Bob

PITT, NFL STAR DEAD ON 58

Wednesday 1/29: Pitt legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

Doleman attended Pitt from 1981-84 before playing a 15-year NFL career, ten with the Minnesota Vikings. He was voted in the Pro Bowl eight times and is fifth in NFL history with 150.5 bags. Doleman was included in the Gallery of Honor in 2012.

Current and former Pitt fixtures expressed their condolences on social media:

Always grateful for the friendship and support of Chris Doleman. He led a Hall of Fame life on and off the field! Our deepest sympathies for his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T3nB8K2gkL

– Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) January 29, 2020

Took this photo in 2017 with my brothers @Pitt_FB. Another great one that disappeared too quickly. Rest in heaven, brother. #ChrisDoleman pic.twitter.com/YVpDzJbEe1

– Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) January 29, 2020

A love . Pitt Brother has disappeared too quickly. Chris Doleman. pic.twitter.com/NJY7c7PnBg

– Ruben Brown (@ Ruben7974) January 29, 2020

– Bob

O’BRIEN ADDS GM TITLE

Tuesday 28-01: The Texans added the title of general manager to head coach Bill O’Brien’s resume on Tuesday. That was also announced in a team release Jack Easterby was promoted to executive vice president of football operations.

Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair indicated that the titles were awarded to correspond to the responsibilities each of which had assumed the past eight months.

Needless to say, many Texan fans weren’t amused to see O’Brien get promoted after taking a number of controversial decisions that helped Houston gain 21 points against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the play -offs. The Texans ended with losses, 51-31.

It is now increasingly unlikely that he will fire himself as head coach. – Bob

HOUNDS SIGN ASANI

Tuesday 28-01: Riverhounds SC signed defender / midfielder Xhelil Asani up to a one-year contract for 2020, with a team option for 2021.

Asani, 24, an ethnic Albanian from Macedonia, has played his entire professional career in Europe, most recently with SKA Khaborovsk, a Russian team of the second division.

According to a team release, coach of Hounds Bob Lilley Asani said “is a left-sided player with a good engine that can both attack and defend. He is technically sound and brings a lot of experience from Europe.”

This is the first free agent to sign for Hounds after losing the USL Defender of the Year 2019 Joe Greenspan, Top scorer of 2019 Neco Brettand centerback Tobi Adewole to free agency, and Hounds always great midfielder and captain Kevin Kerr until retirement.

It is clear that there is still much work to be done if they hope to repeat as Eastern Conference champions. – Bob

DUSTY IS THE CHOICE OF HOUSTON

Tuesday 28-01: Several reports are circulating that the Astros is concluding a deal to hire Dusty Baker as their new manager. Baker will replace A.J. Hinch Who. was suspended by MLB in the aftermath of the stealing investigation and then fired by the Astros.

Baker has managed 22 MLB seasons to put together a record of 1863-1636. He won seven division titles, with at least one at every administrative stop: the Giants, the Cubs, the Reds and the Nationals where he won titles in 2016 and 2017, leading his final years. He won the National League pennant in 2002 with San Francisco.

Baker, 70, seems to fit well for an experienced team that gets past the cheating scandal. – Bob

