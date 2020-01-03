Giants sign former All-Star native, Bay Area as the search for depth of rotation continues – The Reporter

Loading...

The search for the San Francisco Giants to build depth for their team of pitchers continued on Friday, as the team reportedly agreed to the terms of a minor league agreement with the right of free agent Tyson Ross.

Ross spent part of last season with the Detroit Tigers before an elbow injury that ended the season took him to the disabled list in May. The news of Friday's agreement was first reported by USA Today.

Ross, 32, is a native of Berkeley, California, who was recruited in the second round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics outside of Cal. The law reached the majors in 2010 and he spent the first three years of his career with the Athletics before being changed to the Padres in November 2012.

The #SFGiants signed veteran pitcher Tyson Ross, a native of the Bay Area, to a minor league agreement. He will earn $ 1.75 million w / $ 1.75M in incentives if he is part of his major league team. Ross won $ 5.75M last year with the #Tigers, but he didn't pitch after May 10 with elbow / neck injuries.

– Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 3, 2020

USA Today reported that Ross will win $ 1.75 million in 2020 if he reaches the list of 25 players this year, but the right-handed pitcher will face competition for a place in pitcher personnel this spring.

The projected rotation of the Giants already includes a pair of right-handed veterans in Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija and the organization is eager to see Tyler Beede continue to develop at the level of the big leagues. It is possible that the best pitching prospect, Logan Webb, starts the year in the minors, but Webb is expected to be in the mix for a job on the opening day in the team's rotation as well.

Ross has a 4.04 ERA in his career in parts of 10 major league seasons, but has had problems with consistency since he spent a full year in an initial rotation in 2015. During the past four seasons, Ross has pitched for the Padres. , the Rangers, the Cardinals and The Tigers with their greatest success came during the second half of the 2018 season in St. Louis when they registered a 2.73 ERA in 26 1/3 innings and nine appearances, eight of which came out of the bullpen.

It's unclear if the Giants will give Ross a chance to win a place in the rotation or try to help him restore his value as a bullpen arm, but the 35 1/3 innings he launched last year with Detroit came as a starter.

According to reports, the contract Ross signed is almost identical to that veteran free agents Gerardo Parra, Yangervis Solarte and Cameron Maybin agreed for the last offseason with the Giants. Ross can earn more in incentives, but the base salary of $ 1.75 million is the same total as Parra, Solarte and Maybin accepted last spring.