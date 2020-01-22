New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team said on Wednesday.

“Eli Manning has defined for 16 seasons what it means to be a New York giant, both on and off the field,” said John Mara, co-owner, president and CEO, in a statement. “Eli is our only double Super Bowl MVP and one of the best players in our franchise history.

“He portrayed our franchise as an accomplished professional with dignity and responsibility. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant more to us. We are very grateful for his contributions to our organization and to celebrate its launch. ” in the near future in the Giants Ring of Honor. “

Several outlets reported on Wednesday that Manning will hold a press conference on Friday.

Manning, who turned 39 on January 3, said after the end of regular season that he planned to discuss his future with the family before making a decision. He said, “I think I can still play,” but added that he didn’t see any future for the Giants, and said, “Backing up is not really fun.”

Manning was used in favor of rookie Daniel Jones, a first-round draft picker who started 12 games, after the second week of the regular season. Manning made two starts in weeks 14 and 15 when Jones was injured and won his last home start against the Miami Dolphins.

In the draft of the then San Diego Chargers from Mississippi, voted number 1 in the overall rating, Manning previously said he would refuse to play for the franchise. He was later sold to the Giants on Draft Day and Philip Rivers was sent back to the Chargers.

Manning started 234 of 236 games in 16 seasons, all with New York. This included 210 consecutive starts in the regular season and 222 in the regular season or in the playoffs. These series occupy third and fourth place among the quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

As a four-time pro bowler, Manning led the 10-6 Giants from a wildcard spot to a famous New England Patriots surprise in the Super Bowl XLII after the 2007 season and won MVP honors. Four years later, he made it a second time, even against the patriots, with an inspired passage through the playoffs, despite ending 9-7 in the regular season.

Manning ended his career with a starting record of 117-117 after completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions with a passport rating of 84.1. His best season was in 2011 when he dropped 4,933 yards, 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt.

“We are proud to have named Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years,” said Steve Tisch, co-owner, chairman and executive vice president in a statement. “Eli endeavored to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles in the field and his philanthropic work outside the field that has inspired and influenced so many people. We are sincerely grateful for everything Eli has supported our team and our community. He will always be a giant among the giants. “

Manning is the market leader in franchise history in virtually every passing category and ranks first in the games played, 20th before Michael Strahan.

© 2020 Thomson / Reuters. All rights reserved.