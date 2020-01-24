Giants ’Eli Manning stops after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The future of the 39-year-old has been questioned since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance that he would return after losing his long-running runway to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning said that after the season he wanted to think about his future and about three weeks after the end of the season he decided that his career was over.

He leaves the NFL with as many Super Bowl titles as his brother, Peyton, who retired after leading the Denver Broncos to a title after the 2015 season.

The Giants acquired Manning on the day of conception in 2004 after the quarterback from Ole Miss de Chargers told them he didn’t want to play for them and forced the deal that CEO Ernie Accorsi gladly accepted.

It started a major change for a team that was 4-12 the previous season.

Manning replaced Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as starter for the then new coach Tom Coughlin after nine games. They won the NFC East the following season.

Within three seasons, the Giants won their first NFL championship since the 1990 season and Manning received his first Super Bowl MVP award, with which he declined the previously undefeated New England Patriots. The second came after the 2011 season when Manning and company again defeated Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats.

In both games, Manning made a late link to game-winning drives. He and David Tyree hooked the helmet trap in the first and found Mario Manningham on the sidelines in the second, turning on a 88-meter ride.

“Eli Manning is not just the quarterback of those great teams, but he is the MVP of the Super Bowls,” Coughlin said. “He is an incredible big-game performer. You are talking about a guy who is great to coach, who is focused every day, who was immensely proud of preparation, practice, who had a great sense of humor, who was a cynic But the boys loved him and they loved it, and they played for him, and the boys who had the opportunity to play with him know what it’s like to be with a man with so much talent, so much grit, so much determination. “

Manning is the only player in Giants history who plays 16 seasons. His 236 regular season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are team records.

From November 21, 2004 to November 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive games in the regular season, then the second-longest series by a quarterback in the history of NFL (against 297 from Brett Favre). After playing one game, he started the next 22 in a row and gave him 232 starts in 233 games – plus 12 games after the season. Manning never missed a game due to an injury.

Manning is sixth in NFL history with 8,119 attempts and seventh with 4,895 completions, 57,023 yards and 366 touchdown passes. He also has the highest career rate of the franchise (60.29 percent). He was selected for four Pro Bowls.

There are many who think he is the Giants’ biggest quarterback, although others will argue that honor of both Y.A. Tittle or Charlie Conerly.

Manning started the first two games of the recently ended season before the recently fired coach Pat Shurmur replaced him with Jones, the number 6 pick overall in the draft. He started two more games in December after Jones sprained an ankle and led the Giants to a win over Miami in his last start at MetLife Stadium.

Outside the field, Manning has given his time to many charity events. He was the co-recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2016 with Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals.

During the Super Bowl week, Manning receives the 2020 Athletes in Action / Bart Starr Award for serving as a positive role model for his family, teammates and community.

Manning is one of only five players in NFL history who has won multiple Super Bowl MVP prizes, along with Brady, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Starr. Manning is one of the 21 quarterbacks who win a Super Bowl without losing one and one of 12 to win at least two Super Bowls.

In the 2004 draft, the Giants chose the fourth and selected quarterback Philip Rivers. Accorsi sent Rivers, their third-round choice in 2004 (No. 65 overall), and first and fifth-round picks in the 2005 draft to the Chargers for Manning.

It was the groundbreaking deal for the Giants.

