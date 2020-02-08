Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the strongest male athlete in the world by Sports Illustrated

MILWAUKEE – The 25-year-old basketball phenomenon from Greece, known as Giannis Antetokounmpo, is nearly seven feet tall and weighs more than 240 pounds. It is more than the reigning most valuable player and dual All-Star leader. The Milwaukee Bucks ahead is also the strongest male athlete on the planet, according to Sports Illustrated.

The publication published its 2020 “Fittest 50” list, compiled by a panel of experts, ranking the 25 strongest women and men in the world on Thursday, February 6. Antetokounmpo was at the top of the list for the men.

Gymnast Simone Biles was named the world’s strongest female athlete.

Two of the NBA contemporaries of Antetokounmpo achieved the Top 25. Former Marquette men’s striking Jimmy Butler, now with the Miami Heat, made the list at number 16. LeBron James – 16-times All-Star, 4-times MVP and 3 – once NBA champion – was number 9. Current Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes made the list at number 14.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic, ranked second, was Antetokounmpo’s number two.

