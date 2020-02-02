Giannis Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks on Phoenix Suns 129-108 led by Devin Booker

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 19 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered Devin Booker’s 32 points to beat the Phoenix Suns 129-108 Sunday, February 2.

Antetokounmpo reached the 30-point mark for the 26th time and has had at least 23 rebounds in 23 of those games. He was shy of an assist this season of his fifth triple for the second consecutive game.

Fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Brook Lopez had 17 points. The Bucks shot 49.5% and made 15 of 38 out of a 3-point range.

DeAndre Ayton had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 39% and made only 6 of 23 from deep. Phoenix has lost five of the seven games.

Tip-ins

Suns: G Ricky Rubio (right ankle), G Ty Jerome (left calf) and PF Dario Saric (ankle) were out, leaving coach Monty Williams with only 11 players. … SF Elie Okobo made his third start of the season instead of Rubio, and PF Tariq Owens, PG Jalen Lecque and PG Jared Harper were recalled from Northern G-League Arizona. Frank Kaminsky and Aron Baynes also sat outside. Baynes was active but remained on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Bucks: PG Dante DiVincenzo returned after missing the Milwaukee game against Denver on Friday with a sprained left ankle, but the Bucks are still without George Hill, who also missed Friday’s game with a strained right hamstring. … With two free throws early in the opening quarter, Antetokounmpo tied Michael Redd in second place on the career list of the franchise with 2.425. … Milwaukee scored at least 100 points for a 73rd consecutive game. … The Bucks are 27-1 after a loss since the start of last season.

Next one

Suns: a road trip with three games takes place on Monday evening in Brooklyn. The nets are without injured star Kyrie Irving.

Bucks: After playing a day off on Monday, the Bucks play Tuesday night against rookie Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.

