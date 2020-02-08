Giannis Antetokounmpo just misses a triple-double, Bucks defeated Magic 112-95

ORLANDO, Fla. – Giannis Antetokounmpo almost had a triple-double with 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, meaning the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 112-95 on Saturday night, February 8.

The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improved the best record of the competition to 45-7 and remained on track to become only the third team to the top 70 wins in a regular season.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games, scored two points in the first quarter and finished 6 out of 17.

Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player with a series of five straight games with 30, 15 and 5, who completed it from December 10-17 December 1965 with the Philadelphia Warriors.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 23 points, including 5 for 5 on 3-point attempts. Khris Middleton had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points for the Bucks, who led 27 in the third quarter.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points, Markelle Fultz scored 15 and Evan Fournier added 14 for Orlando, which retains the eighth play-off position in the Eastern Conference despite losing eight of the last nine.

Tip-ins

Bucks: G George Hill missed a fifth consecutive game with a tense left hamstring.

Magic: F James Ennis, taken from Philadelphia on Thursday, is not activated, but can play on Monday. … G D.J. Augustin missed a 13th game with a knee injury. The Magic is hopeful that he will return after the All-Star break.

Let’s shoot away

The Bucks were the first in the NBA in defensive field goal percentage at .410, despite the fact that they also achieved the most 3-point field goals (14.12 per game) in the competition. That’s because opponents tried almost 39 3s per match against them – another competition match.

“Some people say that we like to give up three, that’s what we want to do. Not true,” said coach Mike Budenholzer. to take away, but that is virtually impossible. “

The Magic shot 37.8%, including 10 of 40 on 3-pointers Saturday night.

Next one

Bucks: Return home to host Sacramento on Monday evening.

Magic: Host Atlanta on Monday evening.

