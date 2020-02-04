Giannis Antetokounmpo has 34 points, 17 rebounds; Bucks top Pels 120-108

NEW ORLEANS – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 120-108 on Tuesday night.

Khris Middleton scored 20 for the Bucks, who led with 19 in the third quarter before holding a pelican rally in the fourth.

Brandon Ingram scored 32 points and Zion Williamson had 20 for the Pelicans, who came close to twice as close to seven in the fourth period before the Bucks set the tide and this season improved to 20-4 from home.

Milwaukee defended Williamson aggressively, constantly rejected him, or soiled him with multiple defenders and often knocked him to the ground. It seemed to pay off. Williamson was 5-of-18 shooting and New Orleans was min-11 with his rookie sensation on the field.

But Williamson was able to assert itself early in the fourth quarter. His off-balance floater as he leaned across the lane cut the Bucks’ lead to go 103-96 with 9:26.

Later Williamson tore a rebound away from Antetokounmpo under the Milwaukee basket, made an error and hit two free throws to cut it 107-100.

But the Bucks reacted with the layout of Brook Lopez and the fifth 3-pointer from Wesley Matthews to reduce their advantage to 12.

While Antetokounmpo and Middleton proposed Milwaukee’s offense with decisive moves toward or around the basket, Matthews demoralized New Orleans by reliably hitting the 3’s during the transition. He hit five out of the depth and finished with 17 points.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, missed 35 of their 49 attempts from a 3-point range and only hit three of 19 in the second half.

Tip-ins

Bucks: Came into opponents with 12.4 points per game and roughly matched that average. … Antetokounmpo has at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in three consecutive games and this season has 13 such games. … Corresponds to their best NBA average of 120 points per game. … Touch the 110-point marker for an 11th consecutive game.

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball had 11 points and 14 rebounds. … JJ Redick scored 13 points. … Williamson was 10 of 14 from the free-throw line. … New Orleans shot 38.8% (38 out of 98).

Next one

Bucks: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday nights.

Pelicans: visit the Chicago Bulls on Thursday evening.

