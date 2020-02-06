Gianna Bryant’s California school takes off her # 2 basketball jersey

NEWPORT BEACH, California – Gianna Bryant’s California school pulled back her basketball jersey in a touching ceremony.

Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, posted videos and photos of the ceremony at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar, Newport Beach on Instagram. The school pulled Gianna’s No. 2 Jersey from the program.

The new mural in honor of 13-year-old daughter Gianna Kobe Bryant appears in LA

“My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mom is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you, Mamacita,” said a caption.

A bouquet of heart-shaped balloons stood next to a table with a red and pink flower arrangement and Gianna’s name.

“My Gianna. God, I miss you. I am so happy to wake up and see your beautiful face and amazing smile for 13 years. I wish it was until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back infinity plus 1. # 2 #Mambacita #GigiBryant “, read another photo title.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

Sports Illustrated honors Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a 100-page special edition

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.