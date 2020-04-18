Gianna Bryant, 2 teammates picked as honorary WNBA draftees

Updated: 7:39 PM EDT Apr 17, 2020

The WNBA has chosen Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant and Payton Chester as honorary draftees in the league’s 2020 draft.

The youngsters were being amongst the nine people today who died in the helicopter incident on Jan. 26, like Kobe Bryant.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert introduced their names as jerseys were being demonstrated on the monitor with each of the three players on them.

The league also honored Kobe Bryant. Engelbert reported he was a devoted youth coach and experienced a great affect on countless youthful players.