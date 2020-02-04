Ghosts BBC series 2 release date | When will it be back?

Ghosts is a BBC1 comedy by the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland.

The six-part first series revolves around young couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who move to a derelict country house that they have inherited, with the intention of turning it into a hotel. The collection of spirits who occupy the house, however, have other plans …

To invent everything you need to know about new BBC sitcom Ghosts below.

When will Ghosts be back on TV?

We know that now Ghosts series 2 will be broadcast in 2020, although an exact broadcast date has yet to be confirmed. We know that filming has begun, as confirmed by Mathew Baynton on his Twitter account.

The Ghosts actor and writer placed a ghost emoji followed by a photo of a clapperboard:

???? pic.twitter.com/Zq778Io0Zc

– Mathew Baynton (@realmatbaynton) January 13, 2020

The series was previously broadcast on BBC One on Monday at 9.30 p.m., starting on 15 April 2019.

Will there be a series 2 for Ghosts?

Yes – and a series of three! Shortly after the series ended, it was confirmed that the spooky gang would be back for a new series of episodes.

“We are GREAT to return to BBC One for a second series of Ghosts,” said makers Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond in a statement.

“We couldn’t have asked an enthusiastic response to the show, and we can’t wait to walk around Button House again. We want to thank Charlotte, Kiell, Lolly, Katy and our fantastic crew for helping realize such a hugely ambitious And thanks also to everyone at Monumental and the BBC for their tireless support for what is clearly a ridiculous idea. We are already working hard on stories for series two and can’t wait to share them with you. “

Glad to confirm that #BBCGhosts has indeed been re-used for a second AND third series. A huge thank you to Charlotte Moore and all at @BBCOne & BBC Comedy for believing in #Ghosts (so to speak). We can’t wait to hunt around again.

– Laurence Rickard (@Lazbotron) 8 October 2019

And more recently it was confirmed that Ghosts would also be back for a third series, which means that these specific ghost images will linger for a while.

Is there a trailer for Ghosts?

Yes, it introduces Alison and Mike, and the ghosts trying to chase the house …

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5e0nB1mSd9Q (/ embed)

Who’s in the cast of ghosts?

Ritchie, best known for roles in Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat, and Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats, Enterprice) lead the show as (alive and well) couple Alison and Mike.

Katy Wix (The Windsors, Not Going Out), Lolly Adefope (This Time with Alan Partridge) and Horrible Histories regulars Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond play the spirits that Alison and Mike’s chasing new house.

(From left to right) Martha Howe-Douglas, Ben Willbond, Simon Farnaby, Lolly Adefope, Katy Wix and Mathew Baynton

What are spirits about?

As the trailer shows, the series sees the young couple Alison and Mike fighting a collection of ghosts from different eras in history for the right to occupy the Stack Hall stack in the countryside.

“Alison and Mike think their dreams have come true when they inherit a large country house, not knowing that it is falling apart and is teeming with the spirits of former residents,” the official summary reads.

“The spirits must act immediately to prevent the new owners from planning to turn the house into a hotel. After their attempts to chase them away fail miserably, Julian calls on all his telekinetic forces to push Alison out of a window.

“After they have settled back into their old life / death, the spirits cannot believe it when the” livins “return. Mike has chained them financially to the mansion and Alison can now see the ghosts. “

Are spirits too scary or rude for children?

Although the cast is perhaps best known for the brilliant family-friendly Horrible Histories, Ghosts goes out at 9:30 p.m.

The comedy is more mature, but the cast thinks there is still a lot to enjoy for children who want to stay up late or watch secretly on iPlayer.

“We initially thought we were going to do something that was mature, and then we were probably persuaded to keep it reasonably family-friendly,” Mat Baynton said during a screening at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival.

However, because this is a comedy about Ghosts, there is the strange creepy scene that is accompanied by the screams of laughter.

“It could possibly precede a river basin, and the reason it couldn’t be was the scary stuff,” Baynton says. “But we didn’t write much effin and jeffin”! “