Ghostbusters: release date, cast, plot, trailer – will the original cast come back for the 2020 film?

A brand new sequel of Ghostbusters set in the universe of original films from the 80s comes to the cinema in 2020. Which stars from the first two films get their role again? And does the movie already have a release date?

When will Ghostbusters: Afterlife be released in cinemas?



Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in American cinemas on July 10, 2020. It is not yet announced when the film will be released in the UK.

Is there a trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Yes – and it’s wonderfully creepy and nostalgic. Bustin still gives us a good feeling!

Who is in the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?



Meet the family. # GB20 pic.twitter.com/uxO0KQatyS

– Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) March 29, 2019

Captain Marvel star McKenna Grace, 12 years old, leads the cast of the film as scientifically obsessed Phoebe – and granddaughter of one of the original Ghostbusters … She is accompanied by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as her character’s brother, Trevor and The Sinner’s Carrie Coon as her mother, Callie recently director Jason Reitman revealed a first-look photo of their family when filming began.

The Family’s All Here # GB20 pic.twitter.com/tUGnwzLP5T

– Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) July 13, 2019

In June 2019, Variety reported that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd would also act as a teacher, Mr. Grooberson, presumably responsible for the characters of Grace and Wolfhard. It turned out that Mr. Grooberson was a child in New York during the “Manhattan Crossrip” in 1984 (the name of the movie for the giant rampage Stay Puft Marshmallow Man in the original movie).

Rudd’s involvement was confirmed by the official Twitter account of Ghostbusters, which shared a video of the actor for the iconic fire station used in the franchise.

See who took the call. # GB20 pic.twitter.com/QwYSiw5pBq

– Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 27, 2019

“When I heard they were going to call me, well, as you can imagine, I almost slimmed myself down,” he says. “I can’t wait to become a member of the cast for” Ghostbusters “this fall.” I’m losing myself right now. “

Producer Ivan Reitman – who healed the first two Ghostbusters films, with his son Jason Reitman who directed the upcoming sequel – has shared a few new excerpts about Rudd’s role.

“He is a seismologist who came to this small town because of mysterious earthquakes,” Ivan explained to ET Online. “He also teaches summer courses there and he is extremely funny.”

The title of the movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife (formerly called Ghostbusters 3) was confirmed alongside a series of a series of first-look images published in Vanity Fair.

Call to all # Ghostbusters fans: your first look at Finn Wolfhard, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace (and more) in @Ghostbusters: Afterlife is here: https://t.co/seTfBPHEWo pic.twitter.com/81XmW6aHr2

– VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 6, 2019

Which original Ghostbusters stars will repeat their role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Sigourney Weaver was the first to confirm her return as Dana Barrett and seemed to hint that she would be reunited with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson for the film, and said to Parade: “It’s crazy to work with the boys again “

Of course, Ernie Hudson – who ties in his role of Winston Zeddemore – and Dan Aykroyd – will return as Ray Stantz. And although it was originally unclear whether Bill Murray would return to his role as Peter Venkman, Aykroyd later revealed that he would join the cast again.

“We’ve shot our role – myself, Murray, Sigourney, and Annie Potts,” Aykroyd said in The Greg Hill Show, “and it was really exciting to work on this new idea and new view of the story that Jason, who really is a incredible filmmaker came up with. “

Harold Ramis, who Dr. Egon Spengler played, died in 2014 and is unlikely to be rescheduled.

What is Ghostbusters: Afterlife about?



The new film follows Mother of Two Callie, who inherits a home in Oklahoma from the father she never knew (who turns out to be one of the original Ghostbusters crew …). Mckenna Grace plays her science-obsessed daughter Phoebe, while Finn Wlfhard plays her petrolhead son.

“When the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection with the original Ghostbusters,” director Jason Reitman (son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman) told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe are about to discover who their grandfather was and whether they are ready to pick up the proton package themselves.”

Trevor will discover the retro ambulance ghostbuster car, while Phoebe will “find a device that reads psychokinetic energy,” an immediately recognizable tool from the original film. The only question is whether Trevor and Phoebe will decide to join the family business …

Ghostbusters 3 will be a direct sequel to the Ghostbusters II of 1989 and will take place in a different universe than the 2016 completely restart for women.

Why does Ghostbusters ignore: Afterlife restarting the Ghostbusters?

The new film is not a restart, but takes the original story more as a ‘legacy film’, but the move has led to debate.

Ghostbusters restarts star Leslie Jones tweeted: “So insulting. Like us. We count. It is as if something would do trump. (Trump voice) ”Doing Ghostbusteeeeers again, better with men, will be huge. Those women aren’t ghostbusteeeeers, that’s so annoying. What a d *** move. And I don’t give a f *** I say something !! “

Who directs Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Jason Reitman, the son of the original franchise director, Ivan Reitman, will send the film.

Finally the keys to the car. # GB20 https://t.co/T1Np2lRQl1

– Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) January 16, 2019

“I’ve always seen myself as the first Ghostbusters fan when I was a six-year-old visiting the set,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to make a film for all other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a restart. What happened in the 80s happened in the 80s, and this is set in the present time. “

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, wrote the Ghostbusters sequel together with Gil Kenan. His father Ivan will produce the new film.

Reitman recently revealed that filming was packed in the new film and posted a photo of cast members on Instagram.

What other films have been in the Ghostbusters franchise?



The original Ghostbusters movie in 1984 played Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, and Ramis as a group of guys setting up a paranormal investigation and elimination service – Ghostbusters.

There was a sequel in 1989 and then, in 2016, there was a fully female reboot with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones and directed by Paul Feig.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in cinemas on July 10, 2020.