Ghostbusters: after-life release date, cast, storyline, trailer - will the original cast for the 2020 film return?

A brand new sequel to Ghostbusters, set in the universe of original 80s films, will hit theaters in 2020. Which stars from the first two films will repeat their roles? And does the film already have a release date?

When does Ghostbusters: Afterlife come to the cinemas?



Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be shown in the US cinemas from now on July 10, 2020. It is not yet known when the film will be released in the UK.

Is there a trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Yes – and it’s wonderfully creepy and nostalgic. We still feel good with Bustin!

Who is in the cast of Ghostbusters: Afterlife?



Captain Marvel star McKenna Grace, 12, will cast the film as a science-obsessed Phoebe and granddaughter to one of the original Ghostbusters. She is accompanied by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard as her character’s brother, Trevor, and The Sinner’s, Carrie Coon as her mother, and Callie recently director Jason Reitman revealed a first picture of her family when filming began.

In June 2019, Variety reported that Ant-Man star Paul Rudd would also act as a teacher, Mr. Grooberson, probably responsible for Grace and Wolfhard’s characters. It turned out that Mr. Grooberson was a child during the Manhattan Crossrip in 1984 in New York (the name of the film for the gigantic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man rampage in the original film).

Rudd’s involvement was confirmed by Ghostbuster’s official Twitter account, which posted a video of the actor in front of the franchise provider’s legendary fire station.

“When I heard that they were going to call me, I almost slimmed down, as you can imagine,” he says. “I can’t wait to be one of the” Ghostbusters “this fall. In fact, I’m losing weight right now.”

The producer Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two Ghostbusters films with his son Jason Reitman, has released some new clips of Rudd’s role.

“He is a seismologist who came to this small town because of mysterious earthquakes,” said Ivan ET Online. “He also teaches summer school there and is extremely funny.”

The title of the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife (previously called Ghostbusters 3) has been confirmed along with a series of first-look images released on Vanity Fair.

Which original Ghostbusters stars will repeat their role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Sigourney Weaver, the first to confirm her return as Dana Barrett, seemed to suggest that she would reunite with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson for the film, and said to Parade, “It’s going crazy, back with the boys to work.”

Ernie Hudson, who will resume his role as Winston Zeddemore, and Dan Aykroyd, who will return as Ray Stantz, will certainly put their proton packs back on. And while it was initially unclear whether Bill Murray would return to his role as Peter Venkman, Aykroyd later announced that he would rejoin the cast.

“We did our part – myself, Murray, Sigourney and Annie Potts,” said Aykroyd on the Greg Hill Show, a good filmmaker came up with that. “

Harold Ramis, the Dr. Egon Spengler played, died in 2014 and is unlikely to be rewritten.

What does Ghostbusters: Afterlife do?



The new film follows the mother of two, Callie, who inherits property in Oklahoma from the father she never knew (who turns out to be one of the original Ghostbusters crew …). McKenna Grace plays her science-obsessed daughter Phoebe, while Finn Wlfhard plays her petrolhead son.

“When the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters,” director Jason Reitman (son of the original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman) told Vanity Fair. “Trevor and Phoebe want to find out who their grandfather was and whether they are ready to pick up the proton pack themselves.”

Trevor will discover the retro car that has become an ambulance and ghostbuster, while Phoebe “finds a device that reads psychokinetic energy,” an instantly recognizable tool from the original film. The only question is whether Trevor and Phoebe decide to join the family business …

Ghostbusters 3 is a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II from 1989 and will take place in a different universe than the restart for women in 2016.

Why is Ghostbusters: Afterlife ignoring the restart of Ghostbusters?

The new film is not a new start, but rather takes up the original story as a “legacy film”, but the move has led to discussions.

Ghostbusters restart star Leslie Jones tweeted: “So insulting. As for us. We don’t count. It’s like something trumps up. (Trump voice) “Ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be big. These women are not “ghost buses” annoying. Such shit. And I don’t give ***, I say something !! “

Who runs Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Jason Reitman, the son of the original director Ivan Reitman, will direct the film.

“I always saw myself as the first Ghostbusters fan when I visited the set when I was six,” Reitman told Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to make a film for all other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a restart. What happened in the 80s happened in the 80s, and that is fixed today. “

Reitman, who wrote and directed The Front Runner, wrote the sequel to Ghostbusters with Gil Kenan. His father Ivan will produce the new film.

Reitman recently announced that the new film was already made and posted a picture of actors on Instagram.

What other films were there in the Ghostbusters series?



In the original 1984 Ghostbusters movie, Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, and Ramis appeared as a group of people who set up a paranormal investigation and elimination service – Ghostbusters.

There was a sequel in 1989 and then, in 2016, there was a female restart with Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones directed by Paul Feig.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in cinemas on July 10, 2020.