Ghostbusters 2020 Cast | POPSUGAR Entertainment

The 2020 Ghostbusters film is already full of star power. Don’t just have it Strange things actor Finn Wolfhard, The leftovers star Carrie Coon, and Captain MarvelMckenna Grace signed for the project, but Paul Rudd now also plays a leading role in the sci-fi comedy. The official took office on 27 June Ghostbusters Twitter account confirmed Rudd’s role with a video of the actor standing outside of Hook and Ladder 8 of New York – the now iconic fire station used in the original 1984 Ghostbusters movie. “I can’t wait to join the cast this fall Ghostbusters, “Rudd says in the clip.

Director Jason Reitman – whose father directed the original from the 1980s – also expressed his excitement about Rudd jumping on board. “I wanted to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet hot american summer at Sundance, “he said in a statement.” Excited, he will join the new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.”

The news of the film broke out for the first time in January, with Reitman confirming that the film will have a modern approach. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise,” he said Weekly entertainment “It’s not a reboot. What happened in the 80s happened in the 80s, and this is set in the present day.” Variety reports that the story is about a single mother and her family, but additional details about the plot have yet to be disclosed. However, we do know that some of the original stars of the franchise – such as Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver – will appear in the movie, which is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020. Look forward to all of the Hollywood talent starred in the film!