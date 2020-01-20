Ghost Recon Breakpoint Road Map released, update TU 1.1.0 will be released at the end of January

Ubisoft has released a roadmap for future content as well as new details for an update (TU 1.1.0) for Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Check out the street map below:

The roadmap gives players a clear view of what to expect when it comes to new content. First, a release window for the Terminator Live Event will be released at the end of January. There is currently no details on what to expect, but new Ubisoft details will be looking for new information soon.

The month of February brings with it a “new immersive experience” which, in addition to exciting changes, should also bring with it a new class of engineers. March will finally bring the highly anticipated Episode 2, which fans have always been captivated by.

In addition to all the new content presented above, Ubisoft has also spilled the beans of the new update titled TU 1.1.0, which will bring a number of changes to the game. Check out what’s added to the game below:

This TU deals with the following changes, among others:

Night vision improved.

Sharpshooter exploit with DMR rifles in all modes (PvP, Raid, PvE).

Players who have previously lost their thermal / night vision device will get it back after loading their memory.

Players who have previously lost their water canteen or binoculars will get it back after loading their game.

Stamina for PvP has been adjusted after improving at a previous TU.

The coughing noises the players heard in Erewhon have been toned down.

Enemies no longer scream in pain after being shot in the head.

Improved AI behavior: Fixed an issue where enemies making investigations were hiding the center of detection. When enough NPCs die in one place, they stop rushing the player and take cover more often than before. We’ve also changed the disappearance rules so that NPCs stay in combat when they’re close enough to the player.

The Digital Scope now has several zoom levels.

The future of Ghost Recon Breakpoint looks bright with all the new content added to the game. What do you think about this news? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Ubisoft Blog