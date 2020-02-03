Ghost Inside drummer Andrew Tkaczyk confirms “the record is ready”

The mind inside have officially ended their album according to drummer Andrew Tkaczyk. The last bit of news we got was in August when the band posted a photo of them in the studio with A day to remember“S Jeremy McKinnon.

The Ghost Inside has not had it easy as a band. A little over four years ago, the metalcore outfit was involved in a tragic bus accident that resulted in a number of fatalities, the loss of Tkaczyk’s leg and many years of recovery.

In July the Ghost Inside played their first live show since their accident in 2015. Tickets were immediately sold out for the location. Since then, the Ghost Inside has released a live video of ‘Mercy’ from that show and has been teasing that they are working on new music.

In August the band shared a photo of them in the studio.

Update: Album # 5 @ WillPutney @jeremymckinnon @epitaphrecords pic.twitter.com/pSLeSt9F8w

– The Ghost Inside (@theghostinside) August 16, 2019

But since then it has been pretty quiet news-wise from the Ghost Inside. However, we now know that the follow-up to 2014 Dear Youth has finally been completed. Speaking with Craig Reynolds from Lost from the path, Tkaczyk commented on the production and process of the new songs on the podcast of The Downbeat.

“In January last year, I turned one of my bedrooms into a small studio, and the boys came out and we just started writing,” Tkaczyk explains. “So when we caught up with Will (Putney) to tell him that we were interested in producing the record, we also had Jeremy from A Day To Remember on board, which we had in the last two records.”

“How it worked, we first met in Orlando in Jeremy’s studio and in Andrew Wade’s studio to hold these pre-pro demos. And that was in May of last year. “

“So he got there, and we all flew to Florida, and we spent two or three weeks in Orlando. And then we took a short break because we had our comeback show in July, so we took a short break prepare us for that, and then went back to good old Belleville, New Jersey to complete and keep the record. “

Bad news for fans hoping for something new about the name of the album. Tkacyzk also answers that question.

“I don’t think we’ve found a name yet. But the record is ready, and we are literally listening to the mix and all these things from last night. So it’s super exciting.”

This is the first time the Ghost Inside has worked Suitable for an autopsyWill Putney, but they have previously worked with McKinnon on their previous releases, 2014 Dear childhood and 2012’s Get what you give.

The Ghost Inside said that “we are by no means ready to take a tour physically or mentally, but July 13 has proven to us that we are far more than capable of overcoming all the challenges that stand in our way. ” after that the band played one show at Unify Gathering in Australia. They play Full Force Festival in Germany in June. Then, a one-off date at the 02 Brixton Academy in London on July 4. Until the new album comes out, we keep our fingers crossed for more news.

Watch their live performance of ‘Mercy’ in the Shrine last July. The live video was first recorded during their return to the stage. This was their only live show in 2019 and played nearly 20 songs during their set.

Are you enthusiastic about the new Ghost Inside album? We are sure, because it was included in our 40 most anticipated albums from the 2020 list. Sound out in the comments below!

