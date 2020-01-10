Ghosn's lawyer throws the minister's blunder to prove innocence

Loading...

TOKYO – A lawyer for Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan president who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon, made a blunder on Friday by Japanese justice minister who said that Ghosn must “prove” his innocence.

Francois Zimeray said in a statement addressed to Justice Minister Masako Mori that her mistake reflected Japanese justice, which goes against the human rights principle of the presumption of innocence.

Mori apologized for the mistake and said she wanted to say that the suspect should “claim” innocence, not prove it.

“The presumption of innocence, respect for dignity and rights of defense have been essential components of a fair trial,” he said.

“Japan is an admirable, modern, differently developed country. It deserves better than an archaic system that holds innocent people hostage. It is up to you to abolish it. “

He emphasized that it is prosecution to prove guilt, not the other way around.

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial for financial misconduct, fled Tokyo and appeared in Beirut on December 30.

It is unlikely that he is on trial because Lebanon does not extradite its citizens.

He reiterated this week in a press conference in Beirut that he was innocent and was confronted with fabricated charges as Nissan Motor Co., prosecutors and Japanese officials tried to block a more complete merger between Nissan and alliance partner Renault SA of France.

Japan’s conviction rate is higher than 99% and human rights activists have long doubts about the justice of its legal system.

Ghosn said it is rigged and unjust.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press